Going won’t get any less tough but we’re up for challenge, says Southern Knights head coach Bruce Ruthven after third defeat on spin

Southern Knights' Cameron Scott being tackled by Stirling County's Walter Fafita during their sides' Fosroc Super6 Sprint Series match last Friday in Melrose (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

That game’s taking place at the Greenyards in Melrose this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 4.30pm, and Ruthven is hoping home advantage will bring better fortune next time round than it did last Friday.

That match saw four of his players go off injured and another, winger Jacob Henry, red-carded en route to a 24-10 defeat by Stirling County, dashing the Borderers’ hopes of getting third time lucky in the current contest.

“We started really well in the game. We knew Stirling would be a tough team to play against and that they play a high calibre of rugby, but we felt pretty confident going into it,” said Ruthven.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Borthwick in action for Southern Knights during their 24-10 Fosroc Super6 Sprint Series defeat by Stirling County at the Greenyards in Melrose on Friday night (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

“We’d had a good week’s training and we’re slowly but surely gelling well as a squad.

“Overall, we’re disappointed with the loss, however you look at the game.

“We had four injuries to our pack, and that unsettled things, then we had a red card on 50 minutes, and we were up against it from that point. We knew trying to contain them with 14 men would be a tough task for us.”

Looking ahead to this weekend’s match against ex-Melrose player Peter Horne’s South Ayrshire side, 17-14 victors at home to Heriot’s last Sayturday, Ruthven says he’s expecting another tough test, telling us: “Ayrshire Bulls are a tough outfit. They had a strong win at the weekend against Heriot’s.

Southern Knights head coach Bruce Ruthven at his side's Fosroc Super6 Sprint Series match against Stirling County in Melrose on Friday (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

“We know every team we’re up against are going to be strong and that’s the challenge.

“We feel we’re getting better and better, so we’ll be ready for that challenge on Saturday, but every team are getting better after each game, and Ayrshire Bulls are going well and looking strong.

“It’s a game we’re looking forward to.”

Knights are currently propping up the series table with one point from three games, their upcoming opposition being two places and nine points better off.

Billy Warra in action for Southern Knights versus Stirling County at the Greenyards in Melrose on Friday (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

Their only try against Stirling County was scored by captain Fraser Renwick, with Nathan Chamberlain adding a conversion and Ben Afshar a penalty.

Their visitors’ tries were scored by Ross McKnight, Gregor Hiddleston, Lewis Skinner and DJ Innes, with Marcus Holden contributing two conversions.