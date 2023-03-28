Glasgow trip next as Kelso keep up challenge for rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 1 title

Frankie Robson in action for Kelso previously (Photo: Charles Brooker)

The Edinburgh side only avoided relegation to Tennent’s National League Division 1 by the skin of their teeth, ending the season third from bottom with just three points more from 18 fixtures than basement side Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians, but they got the better of the team in pole position to join them in the top flight by six tries to two during their Scottish cup second-round tie at the weekend.

That knockout was in part down to Kelso fielding almost a second-string side, however, with only three players from their last starting XV selected, captain Frankie Robson among them, as they look to keep their powder dry for their two remaining league fixtures.

Heriot’s tries were scored by Fraser Stanier at the double, Rory Carmichael, Danny Dineen, Sam Wallace and Dom Martin, four of them converted by Graham Wilson.

Terry Logan and Allan Frame touched down for their hosts, with Murray Hastie adding a conversion.

Kelso are back on league duty this coming Saturday, heading up to Glasgow High Kelvinside for a game kicking off at 3pm and looking to do the double against a side they beat 34-14 in the reverse fixture in the Borders in mid-September.