Glasgow Hawks 19-29 Selkirk: Tactical change key in Selkirk success

Selkirk head coach Scott Wight (Pic John Smail)

An early Ben Pickles try for the visitors was converted by Aaron McColm to give Selkirk a 7-0 advantage, before a Ryan Flett score at the other end reduced the home team’s deficit to two points.

And Hawks went 12-7 up at the interval thanks to an Istok Totic try converted by Andy McLean.

An early second-half Selkirk try by full-back Ryan Cottrell levelled matters, but a converted try by Glasgow fly-half Gavin Cruickshanks made it 19-12.

The Borders side proceeded to dominate the remainder, with tries by Josh Welsh, Ross Nixon and Pickles – the latter of which was converted by McColm – sealing the win and delighting head coach Scott Wight.

"We started by playing a wee bit more within ourselves in terms of our kicking game and we looked to put pressure on them,” Wight told Borders Rugby TV.

"But fair play to Glasgow Hawks, they cover the back field really well.

"The challenge set to the guys at half-time was: ‘Let’s look to play two pass, three pass rugby’.

"And I thought our execution and tempo in the second-half really proved pivotal. In terms of we scored a huge amount of tries to win with a bonus point try and give Glasgow Hawks nothing which was huge for us."

