Galashiels to host open rugby training session for Newcastle Falcons and Edinburgh
English Premiership outfit Falcons – formerly home to Melrose’s Doddie Weir, Kelso’s Alan Tait and Jedburgh’s Gary Armstrong – are joining forces with United Rugby Championship side Falcons for a joint workout at Gala’s Netherdale home ground on Friday, August 25.
Rugby fans can watch for free, and though prior registration is requested, it’s not essential. To oblige, go to edinburghrugby.org
The session runs from noon to 3pm at the Nether Road ground and will include community activities and a meet-and-greet.
It follows a previous open training event held by Edinburgh alone at Melrose in February and a community visit to Selkirk in July.
Borderers currently on the capital side’s books include Hawick’s Darcy Graham, Jedburgh’s Glen Young, Melrose’s Charlie Shiel and West Linton’s Patrick Harrison.