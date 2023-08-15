News you can trust since 1855
Galashiels to host open rugby training session for Newcastle Falcons and Edinburgh

​Galashiels is to host an open training session for rugby’s Newcastle Falcons and Edinburgh next week.
By Darin Hutson
Published 15th Aug 2023, 19:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 19:04 BST
Netherdale in Galashiels hosting a Six Nations Under-20 Championship match between Scotland and France in March 2020 (Photo by Bruce White/SNS Group/SRU)Netherdale in Galashiels hosting a Six Nations Under-20 Championship match between Scotland and France in March 2020 (Photo by Bruce White/SNS Group/SRU)
​English Premiership outfit Falcons – formerly home to Melrose’s Doddie Weir, Kelso’s Alan Tait and Jedburgh’s Gary Armstrong – are joining forces with United Rugby Championship side Falcons for a joint workout at Gala’s Netherdale home ground on Friday, August 25.

Rugby fans can watch for free, and though prior registration is requested, it’s not essential. To oblige, go to edinburghrugby.org

The session runs from noon to 3pm at the Nether Road ground and will include community activities and a meet-and-greet.

It follows a previous open training event held by Edinburgh alone at Melrose in February and a community visit to Selkirk in July.

Borderers currently on the capital side’s books include Hawick’s Darcy Graham, Jedburgh’s Glen Young, Melrose’s Charlie Shiel and West Linton’s Patrick Harrison.

