Galashiels and Peebles to host Tartan Touch rugby sessions this summer
Running from next month into July, the sessions introduce newcomers to a simplified, low-contact version of rugby in the hope that they’ll then go on to take up the sport.
They’re open to prospective players of all genders, ability levels and ages, from primary school pupils to pensioners, wanting to get fitter, and past players contemplating a return to the sport after time out are welcome too.
First launched in 2017 at 20 hubs – including Gala, Peebles, Kelso and Melrose – the programme has attracted a total turnout of more than 6,000 over the years.
Chris Pacey, the initiative’s regional lead manager for Caledonia, said: “Tartan Touch continues to be an excellent programme that offers clubs a platform to connect with their local communities and gives an opportunity to people from all ages, abilities and backgrounds to take part in a really enjoyable form of the game.
“It also allows participants to enjoy the physical and mental benefits of playing rugby at their local community club during the summer months.
“We’re very excited to see Tartan Touch kicking off in May across the country.”
Though Gala and Peebles are the only Borders clubs hosting sessions this time round, others are being held in nearby East Lothian at Dunbar, Haddington and North Berwick and In Midlothian at Dalkeith and Lasswade.
Gala’s will be held at Netherdale every Wednesday, at 6.30pm, and Friday, at 7.30pm, from Wednesday, May 7, for six weeks.
Those at Craigerne Lane in Peebles will take place weekly on Wednesdays at 6.30pm over the same timespan.
For details, go to https://scottishrugby.org/tartantouch/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.