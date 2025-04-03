Galashiels and Peebles to host Tartan Touch rugby sessions this summer

Former Gala and Scotland star Chris Paterson taking part in a Tartan Touch session at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium in 2017 (Photo: Ross Brownlee/SNS Group/SRU)

Galashiels and Peebles’ rugby clubs are among 56 hosting Tartan Touch sessions intended to boost interest in the sport this summer.

Running from next month into July, the sessions introduce newcomers to a simplified, low-contact version of rugby in the hope that they’ll then go on to take up the sport.

They’re open to prospective players of all genders, ability levels and ages, from primary school pupils to pensioners, wanting to get fitter, and past players contemplating a return to the sport after time out are welcome too.

First launched in 2017 at 20 hubs – including Gala, Peebles, Kelso and Melrose – the programme has attracted a total turnout of more than 6,000 over the years.

Chris Pacey, the initiative’s regional lead manager for Caledonia, said: “Tartan Touch continues to be an excellent programme that offers clubs a platform to connect with their local communities and gives an opportunity to people from all ages, abilities and backgrounds to take part in a really enjoyable form of the game.

“It also allows participants to enjoy the physical and mental benefits of playing rugby at their local community club during the summer months.

“We’re very excited to see Tartan Touch kicking off in May across the country.”

Though Gala and Peebles are the only Borders clubs hosting sessions this time round, others are being held in nearby East Lothian at Dunbar, Haddington and North Berwick and In Midlothian at Dalkeith and Lasswade.

Former Gala and Scotland star Chris Paterson taking part in a Tartan Touch session with fellow ex-international Al Kellock at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium in 2017 (Photo: Ross Brownlee/SNS Group/SRU)

Gala’s will be held at Netherdale every Wednesday, at 6.30pm, and Friday, at 7.30pm, from Wednesday, May 7, for six weeks.

Those at Craigerne Lane in Peebles will take place weekly on Wednesdays at 6.30pm over the same timespan.

For details, go to https://scottishrugby.org/tartantouch/