​​Gala Wanderers targeting first Borders semi-junior rugby league title for almost 20 years

Gala Wanderers playing Jed Thistle at home earlier this season (Photo: Ruaridh Anderson)

​Gala Wanderers are targeting claiming their first Borders semi-junior rugby league title for almost 20 years this coming weekend.

Getting to within one game of landing silverware, never mind actually securing it, is a sizeable turnaround in fortunes in itself for the under-18 side as their future was in doubt just a few years ago because they regularly lacked sufficient numbers to be able to field 15-strong teams backed up by replacements.

Since then, though, former players including Tom Weir, Alan Johnston and current head coach Bruce Chalmers have been pitching in to help them keep going, and their efforts look to be paying off as they chart a way back to the top.

A 21-19 win away to Alnwick Colts on Saturday gone for a team captained by Rowan Chalmers has taken them to within one match of the title.

That game will be played this Saturday on the Gala first XV’s main pitch at Netherdale, with kick-off time to be confirmed, against a second Northumbrian outfit on the bounce, Corbridge’s Tynedale Colts.

Wanderers go into that season finale at the top of the table on 19 points from ten fixtures, three clear of second-placed Hawick Youth, though the young Teries have a game in hand on them.

“It would mean a lot to the club to win the title after such a long wait,” said Chalmers Snr.

“Speaking to Sinclair Paterson, the Gala president, and head coach Ewen Robbie, they are really excited, and with the first team not having a game on Saturday, they are keen to get everyone down at the club supporting the boys, which is great.

“We’ve trained hard. We’re quite a fit team and we look to play an enjoyable, decent brand of rugby.

“Defensively we’ve been quite strong, but when we do get the ball and are able to attack, we play some nice rugby and we’ve scored a lot of tries.

“It’s been really enjoyable and the boys have earned their chance to go for the title, so hopefully they can play to their potential and enjoy it this weekend.”

The weekend’s other semi-junior results were wins by 31-7 for Kelso Harlequins at Jed Thistle, 38-12 for Selkirk Youth Club hosting Melrose Wasps and 40-31 for Hawick away to Carlisle Colts.

Three further games are being played this Saturday – Hawick hosting Kelso, Jed at home to Carlisle and Selkirk away to Peebles Colts.