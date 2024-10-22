​Gala still Borders’ top dogs in in rugby’s Arnold Clark National League Division 1 despite 39-30 defeat at Boroughmuir

Gala losing 39-30 away to Boroughmuir on Saturday (Photo: Boroughmuir)

​Gala are still the Borders’ top dogs in rugby’s Arnold Clark National League Division 1 despite losing 39-30 away to third-from-bottom Boroughmuir on Saturday.

​Head coach Ewen Robbie’s Netherdale team are the region’s only representatives in the top half of the second-tier table eight matches into the current season, sitting fifth and level on 24 points with fourth-placed Biggar.

Peebles are sixth on 19 points and Jed-Forest seventh on 18 following the former’s 35-24 home derby win against the latter at the weekend.

The Galashiels side’s tries at Edinburgh’s Meggetland Sports Complex against head coach Graham Shiel’s hosts were touched down by openside flanker Sam Smith at the double, scrum-half Ritchie Mitchell and replacement Ryan Montgomery, with fly-half Russell Kerr adding two conversions and two penalties.

Next up for Gala is a visit from second-placed Stirling County, 60-22 victors at home to basement side Dundee at the weekend, this coming Saturday, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm.

Try-scorer Montgomery has vowed that Gala will learn lessons from their third defeat of the season, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “The boys did really well.

“We came out firing and put in a good performance in patches.

“We showed what we can do but credit to Boroughmuir, they hung on at the end and really pushed us.

“There’s lot to learn from that game, a lot of learnings going into next week and onto bigger things.”

Gala last played Stirling in March 2023, winning 24-20-away after a 55-17 home victory the November prior.

