Gala rugby sevens on the move back to spring

The hosts celebrating winning 2024’s Gala Sevens (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

Gala’s annual round of rugby’s Kings of the 7s competition is being put back eight months in the calendar, reverting to a spring date.

The Arnold Clark National League Division 1 club have been holding their sevens in mid-August for the last four years as part of a bigger event billed as the Maroon’d@Gala Sevens Festival but now, like Hawick’s, they’re switching back to an April slot.

They’re not going back to their former first-Saturday-in-April date, however, but instead will take Melrose Sevens’ traditional slot a week later following the Greenyards club’s move back in the calendar to the end of May this year.

Hawick’s sevens having moved back to April last year after switching to August in 2019 and also being held then in 2021 and 2022, the Galashiels club’s rethink leaves Peebles’ round as the only summer sevens left.

Gala captain Angus Dun celebrating the hosts winning their 2024 sevens (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

The Pees have been holding their sevens in August since 2016 and this year’s, the first round of next season and the only one of the coming campaign being held this calendar year, will be on Saturday the 2nd, with, as things stand, nine rounds to follow in 2026.

The Maroons cite this year’s longer school summer holidays, with pupils not returning to classes until Wednesday, August 20, and proposals to bring forward the start of the next national league rugby season by a week to Saturday, August 23, as reasons for their rethink.

“The Maroon’d@Gala concept has been very well received but we have to be realistic and we just can’t deliver a successful event in August when we’re facing these challenges,” said Sinclair Paterson, president of the Netherdale club.

“The longer school holidays impact on the younger age groups due to difficulties co-ordinating teams right at the start of the new school year, while an earlier start to the national league will impact on clubs’ ability to send competitive senior sevens teams to Maroon’d. These age groups might be at opposite ends of the spectrum but their inclusion is fundamental to our success.

“That all said, we’re confident we can make the April date work.

“Together, we’re committed to creating an inclusive community event that local people want to be part of, and in our 150th anniversary year, we also want to celebrate the proud sporting history of Gala and inspire our future stars.”

The date of Saturday, August 16, being vacated by Gala Sevens this year will instead see an as-yet-unspecified event held to kick off the club’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

Last year’s Netherdale sevens were won by the hosts after getting the better of fellow finalists Edinburgh Academical by 19-14.

That was the 29th time they’ve won their own event and the first since 2022.

Their prior victories include a winning streak of three from 1993 to 1995 and one of four from 1969 to 1972.