Gala Red ​Triangle and Kelso Harlequins among winners on rugby’s national youth finals day

​Gala Red Triangle and Kelso Harlequins were among the winners at rugby’s Scottish youth finals on Sunday.

Gala Red Triangle celebrating winning rugby's Scottish boys' under-16 shield at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Sunday (Pic: Gala RFC)

​Gala beat Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians 36-24 at Murrayfield in Edinburgh to win this year’s under-16 boys’ shield and Kelso got the better of Selkirk Youth Club at home at Poynder Park by 32-0 to take the day’s under-18 boys’ plate.

Hawick Youth’s teams weren’t so lucky, however, losing out by 32-22 to Currie Chieftains for the under-16 boys’ cup and by 64/27 to Ayr/Wellington for the under-18 boys’ shield, both at Murrayfield.

Oisin Beard scored a hat-trick of tries for Gala, with Chistopher Luptak and skipper Sam Scott also touching down and Hamish Seggie adding a penalty and four conversions.