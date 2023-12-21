News you can trust since 1855
Gala Red ​Triangle and Kelso Harlequins among winners on rugby’s national youth finals day

​Gala Red Triangle and Kelso Harlequins were among the winners at rugby’s Scottish youth finals on Sunday.
By Darin Hutson
Published 21st Dec 2023, 09:27 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 09:27 GMT
Gala Red Triangle celebrating winning rugby's Scottish boys' under-16 shield at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Sunday (Pic: Gala RFC)

​Gala beat Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians 36-24 at Murrayfield in Edinburgh to win this year’s under-16 boys’ shield and Kelso got the better of Selkirk Youth Club at home at Poynder Park by 32-0 to take the day’s under-18 boys’ plate.

Hawick Youth’s teams weren’t so lucky, however, losing out by 32-22 to Currie Chieftains for the under-16 boys’ cup and by 64/27 to Ayr/Wellington for the under-18 boys’ shield, both at Murrayfield.

Oisin Beard scored a hat-trick of tries for Gala, with Chistopher Luptak and skipper Sam Scott also touching down and Hamish Seggie adding a penalty and four conversions.

Angus Milne, Lewis Malone, Shane Dalgleish, Sam Wood and Jack Utterson scored Quins’ tries, with Murray Jackson adding two conversions and a penalty.

