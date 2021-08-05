Gala prepares for Scotland's biggest rugby event at Netherdale

Flashback to the Gala Sevens of 2018 - and Rex Jeffrey powers over in the final for a try against Jed-Forest but the Riverside squad came back to win (picture by Alwyn Johnston)

The Netherdale club’s own contribution to the Kings of the Sevens tournament on Saturday, August 21 is being complemented by the Maroon’[email protected] event, which features a blend of other rugby, football, live music, street food, a fun run, themed bars and fun zones with a variety of entertainment.

Entry in the day is free, with a free shuttle service available from Stirling Street to Netherdale every half hour.

A club spokesman said: “At Netherdale, we are in a unique position in being able to access six rugby and two football pitches in one large connected area, which allows us to undertake such a large event in one day and encompass a very large primary school-aged ‘minis’ rugby sevens event, a girls’ rugby sevens event and U16, U18 and senior rugby sevens event – the senior event being the annual Gala Sevens at 1.30pm.

“In addition, we will be staging an athletics event in the form of a 5km fun run and ladies, walking and disabled football.

These events will be taking place throughout the day from approximately 10.30am until the culmination of the senior Gala Sevens about 7pm,” added the spokesman.

"In order to keep you and your children amused and entertained throughout the day, we will have live music with some great local bands and artists, fun areas and amusements, different varieties of street food and, of course, our bars will be open to serve thirst-quenching drinks, with a speciality cocktail and gin themed bar as something different.

"And all this with free entry for all.”

The party continues with free transport back to the town centre and special deals available at participating bars and restaurants.