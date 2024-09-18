Ben Gill on the attack for Gala during their 20-14 win at home to Jed-Forest on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)Ben Gill on the attack for Gala during their 20-14 win at home to Jed-Forest on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)
Ben Gill on the attack for Gala during their 20-14 win at home to Jed-Forest on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​Gala on the up in rugby’s Arnold Clark National League Division 1 after derby victory versus Jed-Forest

By Darin Hutson
Published 18th Sep 2024, 10:15 GMT
Updated 18th Sep 2024, 10:15 GMT
​Gala and Jed-Forest have swapped places in Arnold Clark National League Division 1 following the former’s 20-14 home derby win against the latter at Netherdale on Saturday.

Gala v Jed

Robbie Shirra-Gibb getting a pass away during Gala’s 20-14 win at home to Jed-Forest on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

1. Gala v Jed-Forest

Robbie Shirra-Gibb getting a pass away during Gala’s 20-14 win at home to Jed-Forest on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland

Photo Sales
Tim McKavanagh getting a tackle in during Gala’s 20-14 win at home to Jed-Forest on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

2. Gala v Jed-Forest

Tim McKavanagh getting a tackle in during Gala’s 20-14 win at home to Jed-Forest on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland

Photo Sales
Robbie Irvine on the ball during Gala’s 20-14 win at home to Jed-Forest on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

3. Gala v Jed-Forest

Robbie Irvine on the ball during Gala’s 20-14 win at home to Jed-Forest on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland

Photo Sales
Gavin Fisher and team-mates celebrating after Gala’s 20-14 win at home to Jed-Forest on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

4. Gala v Jed-Forest

Gavin Fisher and team-mates celebrating after Gala’s 20-14 win at home to Jed-Forest on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Division 1
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice