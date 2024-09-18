Gala on the up in rugby’s Arnold Clark National League Division 1 after derby victory versus Jed-Forest
Published 18th Sep 2024, 10:15 GMT
Updated 18th Sep 2024, 10:15 GMT
Gala and Jed-Forest have swapped places in Arnold Clark National League Division 1 following the former’s 20-14 home derby win against the latter at Netherdale on Saturday.
1. Gala v Jed-Forest
Robbie Shirra-Gibb getting a pass away during Gala’s 20-14 win at home to Jed-Forest on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland
2. Gala v Jed-Forest
Tim McKavanagh getting a tackle in during Gala’s 20-14 win at home to Jed-Forest on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland
3. Gala v Jed-Forest
Robbie Irvine on the ball during Gala’s 20-14 win at home to Jed-Forest on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland
4. Gala v Jed-Forest
Gavin Fisher and team-mates celebrating after Gala’s 20-14 win at home to Jed-Forest on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland