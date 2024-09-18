Ben Gill on the attack for Gala during their 20-14 win at home to Jed-Forest on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​Gala on the up in rugby’s Arnold Clark National League Division 1 after derby victory versus Jed-Forest

​Gala and Jed-Forest have swapped places in Arnold Clark National League Division 1 following the former’s 20-14 home derby win against the latter at Netherdale on Saturday.