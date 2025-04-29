​Gala name ex-Peebles head coach Lewis Bertram as new rugby director

Lewis Bertram during his time at Peebles (Pic: Stephen Mathison)

​Former Peebles head coach Lewis Bertram has taken over as director of rugby at Gala ahead of their next Arnold Clark National League Division 1 campaign.

Bertram, forwards coach at the Netherdale outfit for just short of a year after holding the same role at Hawick for two years, replaces Ewen Swinton, their rugby director since March 2023.

A spokesperson for the Galashiels club said: “While Ewen will no longer hold the official title, we are pleased to confirm that he will continue to be an active member of the club and a valued volunteer. We look forward to his ongoing presence and contributions.

“We are thrilled to introduce Lewis Bertram as our new director of rugby. Lewis is a familiar and highly-respected figure who has made a significant impact within the Gala rugby community through his coaching leadership and deep commitment to player development.

“Most recently, he served as forwards coach for our first-XV squad during the past season and his influence was clear in the team’s improved physicality and set-piece performance.

“Previously, he has held key roles as forwards coach at Hawick and head coach at Peebles, bringing a wealth of experience and rugby knowledge to his new position.

“Beyond the senior game, Lewis is also a valued part of our youth development structure. He helps to coach the primary-two team with the Mini-Maroons and continues to inspire the next generation of Gala players.

“Off the pitch, he serves as principal teacher of pastoral at Galashiels Academy.

“With his proven coaching credentials, strong relationships across all levels of the club and a genuine passion for Gala, Lewis is ideally placed to thrive in the role of director of rugby.

“The club would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Ewen Swinton for his dedicated leadership and hard work over the past three seasons.

“As we look ahead to our 150th anniversary season, we are excited for the future of Gala and the continued success of the club under Lewis’s leadership.”