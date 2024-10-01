​Gala make it four wins out of five in derby double-header hosting Peebles

Five fixtures into the new campaign, the Maroons remain in fourth place and, with 19 points to their name, they’re only a point behind third-placed Glasgow Accies ahead of their trip to New Anniesland this weekend, offering them a chance to leapfrog their hosts if they end up on the right side of the scoreline.

Peebles stay seventh, on 11 points, after their 32-17 loss at Netherdale in Galashiels on Saturday but Jed-Forest fall one place to sixth, on a dozen points, after being handed a 57-7 hiding away to league leaders Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians.

Gala’s tries against Jed were scored by right-winger Ben Gill at the double, No 8 Craig Keddie, lock Fraser Wilson and left-winger Gregor Collins, with fly-half Harris Rutherford adding two conversions and a penalty.

Touching down for the Pees were full-back Rory McHaffie, hooker Matt Carryer and tighthead prop Ru Smith, with McHaffie kicking one conversion.

Saturday’s derby was a Border League double-header and it leaves Gala level on eight points with table-toppers Selkirk, though they’ve played three games to the Souters’ two.

Jed’s sole try at Braidholm was scored by captain and lock Clark Skeldon and converted by openside flanker Finn Scott.

Lochlan Hodge and Max MacFarlane both at the double, Luke McCutcheon, Ross Nolan, Gregor Drummond and captain Dario Ewing scored GHA’s tries, with Drummond adding seven conversions and a drop-goal.

Jed are at home to second-placed Stirling County this Saturday and Peebles host second-from-bottom Highland, both, like Gala’s away-day, 3pm kick-offs.

Gala No 8 Keddie was glad to his side continue to bounce back from their 52-3 loss at GHA at the start of September by notching up a third win on the spin, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “We’re chuffed with that.

“We prepared well for this week. Peebles have started well as well, so they were due a lot of respect and the boys were on it this week in training.

“Going to Dundee last week and getting a win was important because a few weeks before that we’d been up at GHA and got taught a lesson by a good side, so we are building well.

“We were a lot more accurate today. Some of our tries were really well taken and defensively we showed up pretty well too.

“The attitude’s been good so far. We’re definitely a week-at-a-time team at the moment. We’re not putting up any goals long-term. It’s just a case of turning up every week and trying to drive standards up and kick on.

“To win four out of five so far is pretty positive for Gala.”

Carryer was less impressed by his team’s display, saying: “It’s probably not the result that most disappoints me – it was the performance. The attitude wasn’t there at all.

“You learn more from a loss than you do from a win, so we’ll take learnings from that.”

