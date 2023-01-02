Gala, Kelso and Melrose all at home in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 1 at weekend

Gala beating Melrose 43-15 in their Boxing Day Waverley Cup fixture (Pic: Alwyn Johnston)

The Galashiels side were scheduled to follow up their 43-15 cup win on Monday, December 26, by travelling up to Peebles for a Border League match on Saturday but it was called off due to their hosts’ Gytes pitch being flooded.

A revised date has yet to be set for that dead rubber, neither Peebles, on zero points after one game played, nor Gala, on a single point from two matches, being able to qualify to take on Selkirk in the final.

That’s one of two games left to play in the league’s pool B. The other, Peebles hosting Melrose, will determine whether it’s their visitors, currently on nine points from two fixtures, or Kelso, on 11 from three, that end up on top and with a final to look forward to.

Gala return to national league action this coming Saturday hosting Dundee, with kick-off at 3pm.

Kelso and Melrose are also at home at 3pm, to Biggar and Ayr respectively.

Gala beat Dundee 41-17 in the reverse fixture in September and Kelso were also victorious versus Biggar in South Lanarkshire on the same date, by 31-13. Melrose, however, ended up on the receiving end of a 35-31 defeat at Ayr that afternoon.

