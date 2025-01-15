Gala, Jed-Forest and Peebles set to play first national league games for over a month on Saturday

Gala beating Biggar 13-10 at home in October (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

​Gala, Jed-Forest and Peebles are set to play their first games in rugby’s Arnold Clark National League Division 1 for over a month this coming Saturday.

​Gala and Jed are both on the road, the former to sixth-placed Biggar and the latter to basement side Dundee, but the Pees are at home, to league leaders Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians.

Kick-off in South Lanarkshire and Dundee is at 2pm and it’s an hour later at the Gytes.

October’s reverse fixtures saw Biggar beaten 13-10 at Netherdale in Galashiels, Dundee lose out by 42-28 at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park and Peebles edged out 24-20 in Glasgow.

Head coach Ewen Robbie’s Gala are currently fourth in the table, on 37 points from 13 fixtures, with opposite numbers Stuart Johnson and Graeme Paterson’s Jed and Peebles fifth and eight respectively, on 30 from 13 and 23 from 12.

All three teams were due to play their first games of 2025 on Saturday gone – Gala hosting Glasgow Academicals, Jed away to Stirling and Peebles at Highland – but those returns to action were put on hold due to pitches being frozen.

Hawick Harlequins, Earlston and Hawick Linden are also due to get back on the ball this Saturday, all against Edinburgh opposition – hosting Corstorphine, at home to Lismore and away to the capital university’s medics respectively.

Ahead of those 2pm kick-offs, Quins are fourth in Arnold Clark East Region League Division 2, on 17 points from six fixtures, and Earlston are top of the next table down, on 35 points, six points clear of second-placed Linden, both having played seven games.