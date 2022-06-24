Gala fly-half Craig Dods looking to kick on in new Scottish Rugby Union coaching role

Outgoing Gala rugby development officer Craig Dods (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

The 29-year-old is one of two specialist skills coaches appointed by the union’s high-performance department.

Dods will be tasked with training current and future generations of Scottish players in kicking and ex-Scotland international Scott Lawson will offer advice on throwing.

Both will report to the union’s head of player transition, Kenny Murray, and will work with girls and women in contention for caps, national age-grade sides and academy players.

As well as playing for Tennent’s National league Division 1 side Gala at fly-half, Dods, son of former Scotland and British and Irish Lions full-back Peter Dods. has been their development officer since July 2020, having previously been in the equivalent post at Kelso for four years.

Less locally, he’s also a former head of women’s rugby in Hungary.

In his new job, Dods will be working alongside Gala rugby legend Chris Paterson, currently specialist kicking coach for Scotland’s national teams as well as Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors.

“Kicking has been a passion of mine from a young age so I’m excited that this role will allow me the scope to work with players on an individual basis to really drill down into improving their kicking whilst helping other coaches improve their delivery of Scotland’s national principles too,” said Dods.“I’m looking forward to helping shape the next generation of talented rugby players in Scotland.”

Murray, 48, added: “To have two specialist full-time coaches in key areas of the game will really help all Scotland teams drive forward and upskill the next generation of players in our country.

“To have someone of Scott’s calibre join us in a full-time capacity is really exciting.

“His ability to pass on all his skills, technicalities and experiences will be valuable to the development of all players.

“Craig is a talented young coach who has come through Scottish Rugby’s coaching pathway.