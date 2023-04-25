Gala end Tennent’s National League Division 1 rugby season with 77-7 thumping at home to Ayr
There was no happy ending to the current Tennent’s National League Division 1 rugby season for Gala on Saturday as they bowed out with their biggest defeat of this campaign, a 77-7 thumping at home to Ayr.
That result at Netherdale in Galashiels leaves the Maroons fourth in the table, with 72 points from 22 fixtures, 14 shy of third-placed Melrose and 15 behind second-placed Ayr, though their visitors at the weekend have one game left to go, away to Stewart’s Melville this coming Saturday.
Gala’s only try in the absence of regular starters such as Liam Scott and Craig Dods, on duty at Langholm Sevens that afternoon, was scored by Gregor Mein on 24 minutes and converted by Russell Kerr.
Ayr’s were scored by Fraser Thomson, Morgan Leatherbarrow and Jamie Bova all at the double, plus Ciaran Wood, Dave Young, Caleb Rae, Ruairidh Sauce and Mo Zimmerman, with Bova converting all 11.