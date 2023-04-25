Gala end Tennent’s National League Division 1 rugby season with 77-7 thumping at home to Ayr

Gregor Mein on the attack for Gala during their 77-7 loss at home to Ayr on Saturday (Pic: Alwyn Johnston)

That result at Netherdale in Galashiels leaves the Maroons fourth in the table, with 72 points from 22 fixtures, 14 shy of third-placed Melrose and 15 behind second-placed Ayr, though their visitors at the weekend have one game left to go, away to Stewart’s Melville this coming Saturday.

Gala’s only try in the absence of regular starters such as Liam Scott and Craig Dods, on duty at Langholm Sevens that afternoon, was scored by Gregor Mein on 24 minutes and converted by Russell Kerr.

