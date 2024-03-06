Gala edge out Peebles 15-12 for first win in rugby’s Border League

Gala on the attack during their 15-12 win away to Peebles at the Gytes in the Border League on Saturday (Photo: Stephen Mathison)

​That was their first stand-alone fixture of the current campaign and only their second all told, their other having been a 53-31 Scottish National League Division 1 double-header defeat at Melrose at the end of September.

A penalty with the score at 12-12 won it for the Galashiels club at the Gytes at the weekend, following two tries earlier on, one converted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winger David Collins touched down both of their Scottish National League Division 2 table-topping hosts’ tries, with full-back Donald Anderson converting one of them.

Matt Carryer on the ball for Peebles during their 15-12 loss to Gala at home at the Gytes in the Border League on Saturday (Photo: Stephen Mathison)

Gala and Peebles are both back in action in the regional competition this Friday.

The former host Scottish Premiership outfit Selkirk and the latter are at home to Melrose, both those games kicking off at 7.30pm.

A further fixture is scheduled for the following Friday, March 15, also at 7.30pm, and it sees Melrose at home to Jed-Forest, though it might well be moved as Melrose have a National 1 game pencilled in for the day after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gala and Selkirk’s national league seasons are now over, the Netherdale side having ended up eighth in their second-tier table, with 39 points from 18 fixtures, and the Souters second from bottom of the division above, on 35 from 18, having been leapfrogged by Glasgow Hawks, thanks to their 46-14 victory at Jed at the weekend.

Peebles in possession during their 15-12 loss to Gala at home at the Gytes in the Border League on Saturday (Photo: Stephen Mathison)

Peebles and Melrose have a national league game apiece left to go, both on Saturday, March 16.

The Pees, currently six points clear of Falkirk at the top of the table, are away to already-relegated basement side Aberdeen Grammar, with kick-off at 2pm, and Melrose, fifth in the table at the moment on 51 points from 17 fixtures, are away to sixth-placed Glasgow Academicals.

Premiership table-toppers Hawick are in pole position in the Border League too, with a 100% haul of 16 points from four fixtures, as they target a 51st regional title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second-placed Melrose, third-placed Selkirk and fourth-placed Kelso are all on eight points, the Greenyards side from two fixtures and their premiership rivals from four.