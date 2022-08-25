Gala day is joyous celebration
Gala were victorious on all fronts at their own sevens tournament on Saturday, with the event – under the banner of Maroon’[email protected] – forming the third leg of the seniors’ Kings of the 7s series.
After major disappointment in the 2021 version of their home competition – when Gala reached the finals of the under-16, under-18 and senior competitions but didn’t win any of them – there was a reversal this year when the host club won all three of these showpieces as well as the P6 and women’s events.
Gala president Gary Isaac, 56, who has been involved with the club since 1988 in various roles after starting out as a player, told The Southern Reporter: “Obviously we’re delighted to win it. The whole day was based on the community and winning is just the icing on the cake.
"Of course winning the finals this year was extra sweet because of what happened in them last year.
Most Popular
-
1
In photos: Ladies dress to impress at Hawick Sevens
-
2
'I was very disappointed in our performance' - Berwick Rangers boss Stuart Malcolm hits out after shock cup defeat at minnows Stoneyburn
-
3
Langlee Amateurs follow up first cup win of new football season with two A division wins out of two
-
4
'Hopefully he'll be available' - Gala Fairydean Rovers boost as strike ace could be set for return
-
5
'It was very dubious' - Hawick Royal Albert boss Kenny Aitchison disputes penalty award in cup defeat to Blackburn United
"There were hard games but we ended up running away with it, which was a satisfying thing.
"The good thing about it was that the team played well across the board. It wasn’t just one guy, it was everybody, a good team effort.
"I wouldn’t like to pick out any individuals.
"The boys had a good night celebrating later. There was a disco and there were fireworks; they all enjoyed themselves.”
The main senior event saw Gala, led by Euan Dodds as head coach Stuart Johnson was away on a stag do, win Pool A by beating Hawick 38-0 and 2Scots Assaye 19-7, before they defeated 2Scots Baba 26-14 in the semi-finals.
Gala’s seniors then sealed the overall win – the first time in seven years they had managed the feat – by beating Peebles 40-7 in the final.
Saturday’s victory for the senior team means that, after three rounds of this year’s Kings of the 7s series, Gala are top on 20 points, ahead of second placed Watsonians (18 points) and third placed Melrose (17 points).
The next 7s tournament of the series will take place at Melrose on a date still to be confirmed.