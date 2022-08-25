Gala day is joyous celebration

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gala Captain Liam Scott (Pics by Bill McBurnie)

After major disappointment in the 2021 version of their home competition – when Gala reached the finals of the under-16, under-18 and senior competitions but didn’t win any of them – there was a reversal this year when the host club won all three of these showpieces as well as the P6 and women’s events.

Gala president Gary Isaac, 56, who has been involved with the club since 1988 in various roles after starting out as a player, told The Southern Reporter: “Obviously we’re delighted to win it. The whole day was based on the community and winning is just the icing on the cake.

"Of course winning the finals this year was extra sweet because of what happened in them last year.

Gala Skipper Liam Scott in the semi-final with 2 Scot

"There were hard games but we ended up running away with it, which was a satisfying thing.

"The good thing about it was that the team played well across the board. It wasn’t just one guy, it was everybody, a good team effort.

"I wouldn’t like to pick out any individuals.

"The boys had a good night celebrating later. There was a disco and there were fireworks; they all enjoyed themselves.”

Gala winning captains, Liam Scott (senior team), Ritchie Mitchell U18 and Nairn Moncrieff U16

The main senior event saw Gala, led by Euan Dodds as head coach Stuart Johnson was away on a stag do, win Pool A by beating Hawick 38-0 and 2Scots Assaye 19-7, before they defeated 2Scots Baba 26-14 in the semi-finals.

Gala’s seniors then sealed the overall win – the first time in seven years they had managed the feat – by beating Peebles 40-7 in the final.

Saturday’s victory for the senior team means that, after three rounds of this year’s Kings of the 7s series, Gala are top on 20 points, ahead of second placed Watsonians (18 points) and third placed Melrose (17 points).

The next 7s tournament of the series will take place at Melrose on a date still to be confirmed.

Angus Dun touching down for Gala against Peebles in final

Lachlan Johnston touching down against 2 Scots

Match officials at Gala Marooned

Peebles squad beaten in the final by Gala

Jubilant Gala senior squad celebrate

Gala Captain Liam Scott lifts the Cup from Gala's new president Gary Isaac and wife Lynne

Kelso's Jack Walker against 2 Scots