Gala back to winning ways in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 1 for first time since mid-November

Gala beating Dundee by 40-15 at home at the weekend (Pic: Alwyn Johnston)

They beat Dundee 40-15 at home at Netherdale in Galashiels on Saturday to get their first points on the board since a 55-17 victory at home to Stirling County in mid-November, though they did win the stand-alone Waverley Cup against Melrose in the meanwhile.

That result leaves them fourth in the table, with 41 points from 13 games, 17 adrift of league leaders Kelso, and their target now is just to finish as high up as possible, according to captain Liam Scott.

“That’s us back on track,” he told Borders Rugby TV afterwards.

“We came out and we got the job done but it wasn’t the prettiest of wins.

“We’ve got some work-ons and that but I’m pretty happy with the way we’re playing.

“There were flashes in there of us playing the way we want to play, multi-phase.

“It’s just a case for us of keeping on doing that and getting better.

“We’re back on track so it’s just a case of keeping that rolling.

“We’ve still got a fair amount of games to play and our aim now is just to try and win as many as we can and keep standards high.”

Gala’s try-scorers at the weekend, besides Scott, were Ben Gill at the double, Harris Rutherford, Scott Peffers and Glenn McCrum, with Craig Dods adding five conversions.

