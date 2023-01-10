Gala back to winning ways in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 1 for first time since mid-November
Gala might be all but out of contention for promotion but they’re glad to have got back to winning ways in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 1 for the first time in almost two months and are now out to win as many of the nine games they’ve got left as they can.
They beat Dundee 40-15 at home at Netherdale in Galashiels on Saturday to get their first points on the board since a 55-17 victory at home to Stirling County in mid-November, though they did win the stand-alone Waverley Cup against Melrose in the meanwhile.
That result leaves them fourth in the table, with 41 points from 13 games, 17 adrift of league leaders Kelso, and their target now is just to finish as high up as possible, according to captain Liam Scott.
“That’s us back on track,” he told Borders Rugby TV afterwards.
“We came out and we got the job done but it wasn’t the prettiest of wins.
“We’ve got some work-ons and that but I’m pretty happy with the way we’re playing.
“There were flashes in there of us playing the way we want to play, multi-phase.
“It’s just a case for us of keeping on doing that and getting better.
“We’re back on track so it’s just a case of keeping that rolling.
“We’ve still got a fair amount of games to play and our aim now is just to try and win as many as we can and keep standards high.”
Gala’s try-scorers at the weekend, besides Scott, were Ben Gill at the double, Harris Rutherford, Scott Peffers and Glenn McCrum, with Craig Dods adding five conversions.
Next up for Gala is a trip to third-bottom Glasgow High Kelvinside this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm, and they’ll be seeking a winning double, having beaten the Glaswegians 59-5 in the reverse fixture at the start of October.