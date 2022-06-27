Gala and Kelso both beginning next Tennent’s National League Division 1 season at home

Simon Fairburn on the ball for Gala against Watsonians in January (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

The former host Watsonians at Netherdale in Galashiels and the latter newly-relegated Aberdeen Grammar at Poynder Park on Saturday, September 3, both with 3pm kick-offs.

Melrose, the region’s other club in the division, begin their next campaign on the road that afternoon at Stirling County, also at 3pm.

Gala beat Watsonians home and away last season, 50-0 at Netherdale in October and 25-12 in Edinburgh in January.

Their try-scorers first time round were Ritchie Tod, Taylor Wilson twice, Craig Dods, Murray Wilson, Stevie Cairns and Fergus Johnston twice, with Dods adding three conversions and Gregor Mein and Matt Reid one each.

On the scoresheet for Gala in the capital were were Matt Reid, Marius Tamosaitis, Angus Dun and Rex Jeffrey, with Harris Rutherford adding a conversion and Scott Peffers a penalty.

Melrose beat Stirling Wolves, as they were known at the time prior to trading names with the club’s Fosroc Super6 side, 22-21 away in November and 51-14 at home in March.

Their try-scorers at home at the Greenyards were Logan Kirk, Angus Runciman, Bruce Colvine, Calum Crookshanks, Struan Hutchison, Robin Sharp and Ross McConnell, with David Colvine adding two penalties and five conversions.

On the scoresheet at Bridgehaugh Park were Lewis Mallin, Roly Brett and Aidan Cross with tries and David Colvine with two conversions and a penalty.

Gala only just missed out on promotion to the Tennent’s Premiership last season, finishing second with 90 points from 22 games, one point behind table-toppers Heriot’s Blues.

Melrose were fourth with 71 points and Kelso seventh with 59.

Next season’s second fixture list – for Saturday, September 10, with kick-offs at 3pm – sees Melrose at home to Stewart’s Melville and Gala and Kelso both away, to Ayr and Dundee respectively.

All three Borders clubs are at home on Saturday, September 17 – Gala to Aberdeen Grammar, Melrose to Watsonians and Kelso to Glasgow High Kelvinside, all those games starting at 3pm – and they’re all away seven days later, at Dundee, Ayr and Biggar respectively.

October sees Gala host GHK, Melrose at home to Aberdeen Grammar and Kelso at Stewart’s Melville on the 1st, and Gala at Biggar, Melrose at Dundee and Kelso hosting Highland on the 8th, all 3pm kick-offs.

Next season’s first Borders derby in the division, Gala hosting Kelso, doesn’t arrives until Saturday, October 15, and Melrose are at home to GHK that afternoon, both those games beginning at 3pm.

Saturday, October 22, brings trips to Highland for Gala and Biggar for Melrose, with Kelso at home to Stirling, all with 3pm kick-offs.

Next campaign’s second Borders derby pits Melrose against Kelso at the Greenyards on Saturday, October 29, at 3pm, and Gala are away to Stewart’s Melville at the same time.

November sees Gala hosting Stirling, Kelso at home to Watsonians and Melrose up in Highland on the 12th and another derby on the 26th, Gala visiting Melrose, with Kelso off to Ayr that day, all those games kicking off at 3pm.

Saturday, December 3, brings trips to Watsonians for Gala and to Aberdeen Grammar for Kelso, at 3pm and 2pm respectively, with Melrose hosting Stirling at 3pm.

Gala and Kelso are at home the Saturday after, to Ay and Dundee respectively, both 3pm kick-offs, and Melrose are away to Stewart’s Melville at 2pm.

Gala, Melrose and Kelso are all away for the division’s last fixture list of 2022 – on Saturday, December 17 – at Aberdeen Grammar at 2pm and Watsonians and GHK respectively an hour later.

Next year begins with a hat-trick of home games for the region’s teams, with Gala, Melrose and Kelso hosting Dundee, Ayr and Biggar respectively at 3pm on Saturday, January 7.

Saturday, January 14, sees Gala at GHK, Melrose at Aberdeen Grammar and Kelso hosting Stewart’s Melville, all at 3pm.

Gala host Biggar and Melrose are at home to Dundee on Saturday, January 21, with Kelso heading north to Highland, all 3pm kick-offs too.

Saturday, January 28, sees Kelso hosting Gala and Melrose away to GHK, both at 3pm.

February finds Gala at home to Highland, Melrose welcoming Biggar and Kelso up in Stirling on the 18th and Kelso hosting Melrose and Gala Stewart’s Melville on the 25th, all at 3pm.

Gala are on the road at Stirling, Kelso at Watsonians and Melrose at home to Highland on Saturday, March 4, all at 3pm.

Next season concludes, postponements permitting, on Saturday, March 11, with a Gala-Melrose derby and a visit from Ayr for Kelso, both at 3pm.