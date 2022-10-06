Fundraising run nearing £11,000 mark after wrapping up at Borders rugby clubs

Fundraising runner Tim Tunnicliff at the Greenyards in Melrose on Saturday (Pic: Melrose RFC)

The Borderers’ Greenyards ground was one of more than 100 across Scotland visited by Tunnicliff during his 25-day fundraising journey, titled the Great Rugger Run.

Among the others he called in at en route for Melrose, after starting off at Oban in Argyll and Bute, were Gala, Selkirk, Hawick, Jed-Forest and Kelso.

That was amateur rugby podcast host Tunnicliff’s second long-distance run, the first having been across the south of England last year.

Fundraising runner Tim Tunnicliff at Mansfield Park in Hawick (Pic: Hawick RFC)

His target was to raise £10,000 for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and he’s passed that mark, having amasssed more than £10,900 as of yesterday.

“The clubs in Scotland have been overwhelmingly positive,” said the former firefighter.

“First off, they all love Doddie and love the charity and really want to help.

“People are also really intrigued about what idiocy I’m up to with what I’m putting myself through, so people find it quite interesting.

Fundraising runner Tim Tunnicliff at Riverside Park in Jedburgh (Pic: Jed-Forest RFC)

“I’ve been welcomed very warmly by the clubs in Scotland. Every experience has been different, and it varies especially with the timings and days I turn up. There are days when I have arrived on a Monday morning but there have still been people from that club there to welcome me and wish me well.

“On the days I have arrived when there is training or a game, the atmosphere has been incredible, and turning up to people cheering me on and welcoming me has been really special.”

To donate, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/thegreatruggerrun

