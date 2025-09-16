Fourth Borders derby of season on way

Bruce McNeil in action for Kelso as they beat Melrose 14-8 at home at Poynder Park on Saturday (Photo: Andy McLean)

​This coming Saturday’s Arnold Clark Premiership rugby fixture card is the fourth on the bounce to feature a Borders derby and it will be the third of them to be hosted by Kelso.

​Following on from their victories by 14-8 against Melrose on Saturday gone and 14-10 versus Hawick two weeks prior, the Poynder Park club are at home to Selkirk this weekend, with kick-off at 3pm, and they’ll be hoping to make it three wins out of three.

Kelso co-captain and right-winger Dwain Patterson isn’t underestimating how big a challenge that will be despite head coach Gordon Henderson’s Souters being the only team in the division yet to win a game, however, as he reckons that will only make them more eager to get off the mark.

Bottom-of-the-table Selkirk head to fifth-placed Kelso looking for their third win on the spin there after victories by 22-12 a year ago and 21-19 in October 2023, also winning last season’s reverse fixture at Philiphaugh in December, by 16-10, though not the one before, that being a 27-0 whitewash 12 months prior.

Rory McHaffie on the attack for Melrose, taking on Archie Barbour, during their 14-8 loss away to Kelso at Poynder Park on Saturday (Photo: Andy McLean)

“On our day, we’d like to think we can mix it with the best in the league, but Selkirk are no mugs,” Patterson told Borders Rugby TV.

“For the last two years, they’ve come to Poynder and won, so we know how much of a challenge it’s going to be.

“We’ve been in that position – fighting for your first win, fighting for any win – so we know how hungry and desperate they’re going to be.”

Melrose and Hawick are both at home to Edinburgh opposition this Saturday, Currie Chieftains and Heriot’s respectively, and they’re 3pm kick-offs too.

