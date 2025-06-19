Four Borderers named in Scotland’s squad for 2025’s World Rugby U20 Championship in Italy

Nairn Moncrieff in action for Scotland during their 33-15 Under-20 Six Nations defeat hosting Ireland at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium on Saturday, February 8 (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

Four Borderers have been named in Scotland’s squad for this summer’s World Rugby U20 Championship in Italy.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head coach Kenny Murray has called up Gala’s Nairn Moncrieff, Hawick’s Hector Patterson and Melrose’s Ben White and Dylan Cockburn.

Winger Moncrieff, scrum-half Patterson and prop White are all now at Edinburgh and second-rower Cockburn has joined their United Rugby Championship rivals Glasgow Warriors’ academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’re part of a 30-strong squad heading over to Italy to contest a pool also including England, South Africa and Australia.

Hector Patterson scoring a try for Scotland during their 33-15 loss at home to Ireland in rugby’s 2025 Under-20 Six Nations at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium in February (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

They play the English on Sunday, June 29, in Verona; the Wallabies in Viadana on Friday, July 4; and the Springboks in Calvisano on Wednesday, July 9, all 2.30pm kick-offs, as they bid to make it to the knockout semi-finals of the competition.

Today’s squad announcement follows a 48-29 warm-up win away to Ireland in Belfast last Friday.

Freddy Douglas and Johnny Ventisei will be joint captains, carrying on from co-skippering at this year’s Under-20 Six Nations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murray, 51, said: “It’s fantastic to be back in the U20 championship, having won the trophy last year, and it provides a really important chance for our best young talent to play against some of the best players in the world at this level, which will help their development massively.

Dylan Cockburn playing in Southern Knights' 34-17 win at home at Melrose’s Greenyards to Boroughmuir Bears in April 2024 (Photo: Craig Murray)

“We’ve had a long preparation block with a wider squad and we had a really strong group to pick from.

“The group took some confidence from beating Ireland in the friendly last week but there was also plenty for us to work on and we know we’ll have to be better in the championship.

“The group-stage fixtures will obviously be tough, but we’ve trained well and the opportunity is there for the players to put in 80-minute performances that really show what we’re capable of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Douglas, White and Cockburn’s fellow forwards are Ollie Blyth-Lafferty, Oliver Duncan, Oliver Finlayson-Russell, Mark Fyffe, Bart Godsell, Dan Halkon, Reuben Logan, Oliver McKenna, Charlie Moss, Will Pearce, Joe Roberts, Jake Shearer, Seb Stephen and Jamie Stewart.

Prop Ben White pictured at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium in December 2023 (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

Joining Moncrieff, Paterson and Ventisei among the squad’s backs are Jack Brown, Isaac Coates, Noah Cowan, Jed Findlay, Jack Hocking, Angus Hunter, Matthew Urwin, Cameron van Wyk, Fergus Watson and Kerr Yule.

This year’s championship, the 15th, is Scotland’s first since 2019, a 48-10 victory by a side featuring Patterson, White and Cockburn in 2024’s World Rugby U20 Trophy final at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium last July having earned them a return to the higher-level competition.