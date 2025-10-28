Fortune fails to favour Borders’ Arnold Clark National League rugby clubs as Peebles edged out at home and Gala and Jed-Forest beaten on road

Peebles got closest to ending up on the right side of their result, being edged out 15-12 at home at the Gytes by Newton Stewart as their wait for their second win of the new National 2 season goes on.

That sixth loss of this term leaves them eighth in the table, on 14 points from eight fixtures, ahead of a trip to Edinburgh to take on fourth-placed Stewart’s Melville on Saturday, November 22, with kick-off at 2pm.

Hooker Matt Carryer scored a try for head coach Graeme Paterson’s hosts and they were also awarded a penalty try by referee Gordi Reid, but a penalty for their second-placed visitors proved to be the difference between the two teams, extending the Dumfries and Galloway outfit’s current winning streak to five games.

A division up in National 1, head coach Michael Harshaw’s Jed are also still awaiting a second win of the season after going down 50-28 away to Musselburgh.

Their tries in East Lothian were scored by hooker Paulo Ferreira, outside-centre Gregor Young, No 8 and captain Garry Young and inside-centre Finn Scott, with Scott adding three conversions.

Gala, with win No 2 for this National 1 term already under their belts, are seeking a third but it wasn’t to be found in Aberdeen on Saturday as head coach Ewen Robbie’s travelling party went down 29-10 to Gordonians, that being their hosts’ first win since their promotion from National 2 earlier this year.

Those results, eight fixtures into the season, leave the Maroons eighth, on 12 points, and Jed two points adrift of Gordonians at the foot of the table, on eight.

Next up for Jed and Gala, come November 22, are visits from second-from-bottom Gordonians and third-placed Glasgow Academicals respectively, both 3pm kick-offs.

