Former Melrose winger Aidan Cross signs new deal with English side Doncaster Knights
The 23-year-old has been on loan at the South Yorkshire club from Glasgow Warriors’ academy since January, making eight appearances and scoring four tries, and he’s now signed up for the next year.
Knights have only lost one game with Cross in their line-up and that was his first, by 42-18 at home to top-flight Newcastle Falcons in the English Premiership Rugby Cup at the start of February, so his new club are delighted to have secured his services into 2026.
“It’s great that Aidan has signed with us for next season,” said former Scotland head coach Ian McGeechan, their consultant director of rugby.
“He is a really exciting talent and we feel he has a lot to offer the club.
“He has an outstanding attitude towards developing as a player and has really impressed since joining us on loan.
“Off the ball, he is outstanding and we feel he has a lot to build on.”
Cross, a former pupil of Edinburgh’s Stewart’s Melville College, is equally glad to be staying put, saying: “I can’t wait to be here for another year, having thoroughly enjoyed my loan-time spent here.
“The direction this group are going in is super-exciting.
“I can’t wait to add to the quality in the squad already and hopefully score a few more tries along the way.”
Cross, with Melrose for the 2020-21 season and the old Super6’s Southern Knights for the campaign after, is one of two ex-Borders players currently at Doncaster, the other being Hawick’s Rhys Tait.