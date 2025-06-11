​Former Melrose winger Aidan Cross signs new deal with English side Doncaster Knights

Aidan Cross in action for Southern Knights against Heriot's at the Greenyards in Melrose in September 2022 (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

​Former Melrose and Southern Knights winger Aidan Cross has agreed a deal to join Doncaster Knights for their next English Championship campaign.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The 23-year-old has been on loan at the South Yorkshire club from Glasgow Warriors’ academy since January, making eight appearances and scoring four tries, and he’s now signed up for the next year.

Knights have only lost one game with Cross in their line-up and that was his first, by 42-18 at home to top-flight Newcastle Falcons in the English Premiership Rugby Cup at the start of February, so his new club are delighted to have secured his services into 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s great that Aidan has signed with us for next season,” said former Scotland head coach Ian McGeechan, their consultant director of rugby.

“He is a really exciting talent and we feel he has a lot to offer the club.

“He has an outstanding attitude towards developing as a player and has really impressed since joining us on loan.

“Off the ball, he is outstanding and we feel he has a lot to build on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cross, a former pupil of Edinburgh’s Stewart’s Melville College, is equally glad to be staying put, saying: “I can’t wait to be here for another year, having thoroughly enjoyed my loan-time spent here.

“The direction this group are going in is super-exciting.

“I can’t wait to add to the quality in the squad already and hopefully score a few more tries along the way.”

Cross, with Melrose for the 2020-21 season and the old Super6’s Southern Knights for the campaign after, is one of two ex-Borders players currently at Doncaster, the other being Hawick’s Rhys Tait.