​Fixture list for rugby’s Border League out now

Kelso beating Peebles 29-17 in rugby's Border League at Poynder Park in August (Pic: Peebles RFC)

They see defending premiership champions Hawick hosting top-flight newcomers Kelso at Mansfield Park and Border League title-holders Selkirk playing Jed-Forest at home at Philiphaugh on Saturday, September 16.

Those fixtures are followed by Melrose hosting Gala at the Greenyards for a Scottish National League Division 1 double-header on Saturday, September 30.

October brings four more premiership double-headers – Hawick away to Jed and Selkirk at Kelso on Saturday, October 7, and the Greens hosting the Souters and Kelso at home to Jed on Saturday, October 28.

Only one further fixture is lined up for this year, Jed hosting Gala on Saturday, December 16.

January 2024 sees Hawick at Gala and Selkirk hosting Peebles on Saturday the 6th.

Two fixtures follow in February, Hawick on the road at Peebles on the 9th and Selkirk at home to Melrose on the 23rd, both Fridays.

Half a dozen fixtures next March all but wrap proceedings up, with only one game left to be scheduled, Melrose hosting Gala.

March’s matches begin with Gala travelling to Peebles on Saturday the 2nd and then hosting Selkirk on Friday the 8th, the same day as Melrose head west to Peebles.

Jed are away to Melrose on Friday the 15th and Saturday the 23rd sees Hawick hosting Melrose and Jed at home to Peebles.

Only one game of the current season, the first to be contested in a league format for decades, has been played so far​, a 29-17 victory for Kelso at home to Peebles last month.

All seven teams play three games at home and away.