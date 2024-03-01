Fixture list announced for what’s likely to be Southern Knights’ last hurrah

Southern Knights playing Boroughmuir Bears during 2022's Fosroc Super Series Sprint at Meggetland in Edinburgh, Scotland (Photo by Simon Wootton/SNS Group/SRU)

The Melrose-based semi-professional outfit begin their third and final Fosroc Super Series Sprint campaign with a game at home at the Greenyards to Edinburgh A on Friday, April 19, with kick-off at 7.35pm.

That’s followed by visits from Boroughmuir Bears on Saturday, April 27, at 3pm, and Edinburgh’s Watsonians on Saturday, May 4, at 5pm.

Their first away-day is on Saturday, May 18, to Ayrshire Bulls, winners of 2023’s sprint series, and they’ve got another on Saturday, May 25, to Edinburgh’s Heriot’s, both 3pm kick-offs.

Their last match of the regular part of the series is on Friday, May 31, at home to Stirling Wolves, with kick-off at 7.35pm.

Those six rounds of regular fixtures will be played in a traditional league format, with play-offs following on Friday, June 7, and Saturday, June 8.

Knights ended up bottom of the table in last year’s sprint series and the year before’s.

They picked up one point from six fixtures after losing all their games in 2023 and ended up without any points despite winning one match in 2022 as they were hit by a five-point sanction for a breach of the competition’s rules.