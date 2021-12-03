Fixture dates announced for women's Six Nations rugby championship in 2022

Chloe Rollie (picture by Scottish Rugby/SNS)

The Women’s Six Nations will remain in its own dedicated window in the calendar, with the matches taking place in March and April.

The local line-up of full back Chloe Rollie, from Jedburgh, and Hawick pair Lana Skeldon (hooker) and Lisa Thomson (centre), may well figure in the squad selection once again – with all three having scored tries last time out in the recent autumn friendly against Japan.

All 15 Six Nations matches in 2022 will be broadcast on BBC in the UK, RTÉ and Virgin Media in Ireland, and Sky Italia for the Italian market. Details for France will be communicated in due course.

Matches will be shown on a mix of terrestrial and Player services, with broadcasters across territories significantly increasing their commitment to the women’s game

Scotland will open the Championship against 2021 Champions England at DAM Health Stadium on Saturday, March 26, kicking off at midday, before traveling to Cardiff Arms Park the following week to take on Wales at 4.45pm on Saturday, April 2.

The third round will see Scotland host France at Scotstoun Stadium on Sunday, April 10 with a 1pm kick-off.

After a break weekend, the squad’s campaign will resume on Saturday, April 23 – kick-off 7.20pm BST / 8.20pm local time – as the side faces Italy at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma.

The Championship will end with a Super Saturday on April 30, with Wales v Italy, Ireland v Scotland and France v England taking place on the same day.

Six Nations CEO Ben Morel said: “Increased visibility is key for the growth of the women’s game. We are delighted to have enhanced broadcast partnerships in place, along with a continuation of the dedicated window from which we saw such success last year.