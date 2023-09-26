​First win of new rugby season for Kelso

Andy Tait on the ball for Kelso versus Glasgow Hawks at home at Poynder Park on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​The Poynder Park team, back in national club rugby’s top flight for the first time in over two decades, secured their opening victory of this term at the fourth time of asking at home at Poynder Park to Glasgow Hawks on Saturday, by 29-14.

That winless start to the season hasn’t seen them fall too far behind the division’s front-runners, however, as they’ve only lost once – away to defending champions Hawick seven days previously, having drawn their two preceding fixtures, away to Musselburgh and hosting Edinburgh’s Heriot’s Blues – and they’ve picked up two try bonus points along the way.

They’re currently sixth in the table on ten points, just three off the premiership’s play-off places, ahead of a trip to Troon to take on second-placed Marr this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

Kelso captain Frankie Robson on the attack against Glasgow Hawks at home at Poynder Park on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Kelso’s try-scorers against Hawks were captain Frankie Robson, James Thompson, Keith Melbourne, Charlie Marshall and Hamish Tweedie, with Dwain Patterson contributing two conversions.

On the scoresheet for the Glaswegians were Lewis Stewart and Max Crumlish with tries converted by Liam Brims.

Robson was delighted to see his side get off the mark, telling Borders Rugby TV: “It feels really good.

“A lot of hard work had gone into it and I think we fully deserved the five points.

Kelso player-coach Bruce McNeil on the attack against Glasgow Hawks at home at Poynder Park on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

“We put in a good performance in the first half. The second half was a lot closer and we let them back in it quite a bit.

“It was a good 60-70-minute performance, I’d say.

“The week before was hard to take for us. We really didn’t perform and I think everyone in the team knows that. It was really important that we bounced back from that.”

Looking ahead to this weekend’s trip to South Ayrshire, Robson added: “It’ll be a really tough game.

“Marr are very physical and they’ve got a lot of momentum from their home performances, so we look forward to that challenge.