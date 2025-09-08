​First win of new Arnold Clark Premiership rugby season for Hawick hosting Selkirk for derby

​Head coach Graham Hogg’s Greens bounced back from a 14-10 defeat away to Kelso seven days earlier to edge out opposite number Gordon Henderson’s Souters by 18-17 at home at Mansfield Park at the weekend.

They were the only Borderers to win on Saturday, with co-head coaches Scott Wight and Iain Chisholm’s Melrose losing by 28-14 at home to table-toppers and defending champions Ayr and Nikki Walker and Bruce McNeil’s Kelso going down 41-27 away to Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians.

Those results, three rounds into the new season, leave Melrose fifth on six points, Hawick and Kelso sixth and seventh on five and Selkirk eighth on two.

This coming Saturday’s derby is a trip to Kelso for Melrose and it’s accompanied by Selkirk hosting fourth-placed GHA and Hawick hitting the road to second-from-bottom Glasgow Hawks, all 3pm kick-offs.

Hawick’s tries were scored by captain and hooker Fraser Renwick, left-winger Owain Gray and outside-centre Andrew Mitchell, with fly-half Kyle Brunton kicking a penalty.

Touching down with tries for their visitors were replacement James Bett and left-winger Lachlan Ferguson, with Hugo Alderson and Morris Clementson converting and the former kicking a penalty as well.

Hogg was glad to see his side get off the mark for the season at the third time of asking, telling the Offside Line rugby news website: “Credit where it’s due, we won the game.

“After the last two weeks, confidence was pretty low. The last time we were here we were poor against GHA. We took steps forward against Kelso last week and I’m not saying we took more steps forward today, but the whole thing this week was about winning the game.

“I’m disappointed with our performance, but we stopped that rut of losing and that brings confidence.

“While the boys were pleased to win the game, their reaction in the huddle at the end shows that they know we expect much more than that, and so I know we will get better.”

Selkirk co-captain Andrew McColm added: “Credit to Hawick, they were fighting for everything and it was really difficult to get any go-forward, and we played into their hands a bit by just putting our heads down and battering away and not really playing in the right areas.

“We finished strongly, which is something, and got a point, but it was far too little too late.”

Melrose’s try-scorers were outside-centre Corey Goldsbrough and full-back Rory McHaffie, with inside-centre Roly Brett adding two conversions to keep the two sides level at 14-all at half-time.

Lewis McNamara, Ed Bloodworth, Fergus Johnston and Bobby Beattie scored Ayr’s tries, all converted by David McCartney.

Kelso’s tries were scored by No 8 McNeil at the double, scrum-half William Tweedie and openside flanker Will Jones, with right-winger and co-captain Dwain Patterson adding two conversions and a penalty.

Oscar Lonergan-Black, Sean Callaghan, George Baird, Glen Little, Luke McCutcheon and Charlie Lonergan scored their hosts’ tries, with Gregor Drummond kicking four conversions and a penalty.

1 . Hawick v Selkirk Finlay Douglas in possession for Hawick, going past Lachlan Ferguson, during their 18-17 win at home to Selkirk at Mansfield Park on Saturday (Photo: Malcolm Grant) Photo: Malcolm Grant Photo Sales

2 . Hawick v Selkirk Fraser Renwick on the attack for Hawick, with Shawn Muir in support, during their 18-17 win at home to Selkirk at Mansfield Park on Saturday (Photo: Malcolm Grant) Photo: Malcolm Grant Photo Sales

3 . Hawick v Selkirk Grant Huggan on the ball for Hawick, going up against Brodie Allan, during their 18-17 win at home to Selkirk at Mansfield Park on Saturday (Photo: Malcolm Grant) Photo: Malcolm Grant Photo Sales

4 . Melrose v Ayr Finn Douglas in possession for Melrose, taking on Ryan Sweeney, during their 28-14 loss at home to Ayr at the Greenyards on Saturday (Photo: Andy McLean) Photo: Andy McLean Photo Sales