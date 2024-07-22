First Scotland rugby cap ‘a pretty special feeling’, says Borderer Patrick Harrison

Patrick Harrison being interviewed for the Scottish Rugby Union's Facebook page after Saturday's 52-11 win against Chile (Pic: Scottish Rugby Union)

New Scotland international Patrick Harrison is on the brink of a second claim to fame after becoming the latest Borderer to represent his country at rugby.

Not only is the 22-year-old the first ex-West Linton Lion ever to win a Scotland cap after making his debut during Saturday’s 52-11 summer tour victory against Chile in Santiago but he’s also just one appearance away from becoming the most-capped former Peebles player of all time, and it’s looking more likely than not that that opportunity will come knocking this weekend versus Uruguay.

Harrison, on United Rugby Championship side Edinburgh’s books since 2020, is only the third player in the 101-year history of the Pees to have represented their country as well and both his predecessors, Scott Nichol and Steve Ferguson, were one-off internationalists so he’s already level with them on a count of caps.

Selkirk-born Nichol, best known as a fly-half or centre, got his only senior cap as a substitute during a 19-17 loss to Argentina in Buenos Aires in June 1994, also making nine appearances for Scotland A between 1993 and 1997.

Hooker Patrick Harrison, front centre, celebrating with team-mates after Saturday's 52-11 tour win for Scotland in Chile (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images for Scottish Rugby)

The 54-year-old was a player-coach at Peebles from 2000 to 2010 after prior stints at Melrose and Border Reivers, later coaching at Gala.

The Gytes club’s only other internationalist is Ferguson, awarded a retrospective cap last year for helping the Scots to a 21-10 tour win against Fiji in Suva in May 1993.

The tighthead prop, 59, also played against Tonga and Samoa and two other teams that tour for what was billed as a Scottish development side but has only been granted one cap.

West Linton’s Harrison, brought on by head coach Gregor Townsend as a 47th-minute replacement against the Chileans, is delighted to have followed in Nichol and Ferguson’s footsteps, telling the Scottish Rugby Union’s Facebook page: “It’s a pretty special feeling.

“It’d been a good couple of weeks getting ready for it and all the boys made it pretty easy going into today.

“I wasn’t really expecting it that early, to be fair, so when Gregor told me at half-time to go and warm up, it was a pretty exciting feeling.

“I wasn’t actually too nervous when I got onto the pitch.

“It was an exciting game to be involved in.

“It was a tough game, to be fair. They really fronted up. It was a good result.”

Looking back over the tour so far, the former Peebles High School pupil added: “It’s been great.

“Coming to places like this that I maybe wouldn’t have come to without rugby has been a really cool experience.”

Gala’s Townsend, 51, was impressed by his fellow Borderer’s debut, saying: “I’m really pleased for Patrick.

“He’s had to wait three weeks for his game but he’s trained really well and he showed a fair bit of what he’s been doing well in training – really accurate lineouts, strong maul-carrying and really good energy in attack and defence.”

Scotland’s four-match tour of the Americas concludes versus Uruguay in Montevideo this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 8pm, and Harrison’s expected to feature again as he’s one of only two hookers remaining in Townsend’s squad of 28 due to that game falling outwith the designated international window, leaving him with only Scottish-based players to select from, along with Oyonnax’s Ewan Johnson.

Townsend’s due to announce his match-day squad on Wednesday.

