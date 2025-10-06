​First national league win for Peebles for seven months

​Tries from hooker Matt Carryer, lock Euan Murray and replacement Lewis Copeland, all converted by fly-half Cree Britee-Steer got head coach Graeme Paterson’s team off the mark at the Gytes at the fifth time of asking, following on from a 29-29 draw away to Kirkcaldy two weeks prior and three defeats on the trot prior to that to kick off the new campaign.

That was the Pees’ first national league victory since one by 25-24 at Glasgow Academicals in mid-February and Berwick’s seventh league loss in a row, their last win having been away to Kirkcaldy at the start of March, and it leaves them, five rounds into the current campaign, at the foot of the table without any points.

Peebles move up to sixth place, level with fifth-placed Falkirk on 11 points from five fixtures, ahead of a trip to table-toppers Highland this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

Berwick are at home to third-placed Newton Stewart and that’s also a 3pm kick-off.

Both the Pees and their Northumbrian visitors’ upcoming opponents won at the weekend, Highland by 43-19 at Dundee and Newton Stewart by 21-19 hosting Kirkcaldy.

Carryer was relieved to get back to winning ways seven months on, telling Borders Rugby TV: “It wasn’t the prettiest of games – the wind played a big part in that – but we’re over the Moon to finally get a win.

“We improved a lot. I’d say our kicking game was much improved and our defence was a lot better.

“To give Berwick no tries and no points was a big bonus.

“The boys are absolutely buzzing to have finally got a win and hopefully we can kick on for the rest of the season.”

Visiting head coach Paul Pringle added: “For me, the result probably didn’t bear reference to how well we played.

“Unfortunately, at crucial moments in the match, we missed key opportunities, but all credit to Peebles – they were a strong outfit.

“It was a tough loss but we’re still building.”

1 . Peebles v Berwick Jack Harrison making a tackle for Peebles during their 21-0 win at home to Berwick at the Gytes on Saturday (Photo: Stuart Fenwick) Photo: Stuart Fenwick Photo Sales

2 . Peebles v Berwick Stu Farnaby on the ball for Berwick during their 21-0 loss away to Peebles at the Gytes on Saturday (Photo: Stuart Fenwick) Photo: Stuart Fenwick Photo Sales

3 . Peebles v Berwick Aidan Rosie on the ball for Berwick during their 21-0 loss away to Peebles at the Gytes on Saturday (Photo: Stuart Fenwick) Photo: Stuart Fenwick Photo Sales

4 . Peebles v Berwick Matt Carryer making a tackle for Peebles during their 21-0 win at home to Berwick at the Gytes on Saturday (Photo: Stuart Fenwick) Photo: Stuart Fenwick Photo Sales