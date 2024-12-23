Fellow ex-Hawick players Darcy Graham and Rory Sutherland face off in 1872 Cup win for Glasgow Warriors

Edinburgh winger Darcy Graham being tackled by Glasgow Warriors full-back Kyle Rowe during a 33-14 United Rugby Championship win for the hosts at Glasgow’s Hampden Park on Sunday (Photo by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/Edinburgh)

​Fellow former Hawick players Darcy Graham and Rory Sutherland went up against each other for current teams Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors on Sunday, with the latter’s new club coming up trumps by 33-14.

​Warriors claimed first blood in front of a crowd of 27,600 fans at Glasgow’s Hampden Park ahead of a return leg for this season’s 1872 Cup at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

Right-winger Graham, 27, played for the full 80 minutes of Sunday’s away defeat, with Sutherland, 32, joining his ex-Edinburgh team-mate on the pitch as a 47th-minute replacement for former Melrose draft player Jamie Bhatti at loosehead prop.

Graham’s been with capital club since 2017 and fellow Scottish international Sutherland, at Edinburgh from 2014 to 2021, joined Warriors from French outfit Oyonnax in July.

Hooker Johnny Matthews scored two tries for head coach Franco Smith’s Glasgow at the weekend, with outside-centre Huw Jones, left-winger and captain Kyle Steyn and replacement No 11 Jamie Dobie also touching down and scrum-half George Horne adding four conversions.

Replacement loosehead prop Boan Venter scored head coach Sean Everitt’s visitors’ two tries, both converted by substitute fly-half Ben Healy.

That victory leaves defending champions Warriors in second place in the United Rugby Championship table, on 32 points from eight fixtures, with Edinburgh sitting ninth, on 18 from eight.