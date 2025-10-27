Fears of plug being pulled on rugby’s Scottish inter-district championship in response to cup snubs by Borderers allayed by Edinburgh opposition

South of Scotland players celebrating their 36-18 national inter-district championship win against Caledonia Reds in Inverness in April 2024 (Photo: Bryan Robertson)

Fears that four further Borders clubs pulling out of rugby’s Scottish cup could lead to the plug being pulled on this year’s Scottish inter-district championship have been allayed.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hawick, Selkirk, Jed-Forest and Gala last week agreed on a collective walkout just eight days ahead of the competition beginning this Friday, although none were due to play in what was originally round one, all having been given byes to round two on Saturday, November 15.

Their withdrawals follow those of Kelso and Gordonians earlier on, leaving just 14 of an orginal field of 20, with Melrose as the region’s sole remaining representatives and targeting a record-breaking fifth win at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That controversial decision – citing a wish to focus on national league and Border League commitments, though it’s possible that only as little as 80 extra minutes’ playing time each might have been involved – sparked fears of a reciprocal snub of the championship, its return having been driven by many of the same South of Scotland feeder clubs in the Borders now turning their backs on another nationwide competition.

South of Scotland players celebrating their 36-18 national inter-district championship win against Caledonia Reds in Inverness in April 2024 (Photo: Bryan Robertson)

The premiership clubs supplying the bulk of the Edinburgh district squad’s players – the capital’s Currie Chieftains, Watsonians and Heriot’s – have decided against responding in kind, however, and it’s understood that the same goes for Glasgow and the West, although they, like Caledonia Reds, haven’t issued any formal response.

They have expressed their disappointment and frustration at the four further sets of Borderers opting to pull out of the cup at such short notice, however, telling them: “Following the news that a number of Borders teams have decided not to participate in the Scottish cup, we – the Edinburgh premiership clubs who represent the Edinburgh inter-district championship team – held a discussion on the impact of that decision on the wider Scottish club rugby structure.

“As a result of those discussions, we affirmed our continuing collective view that the inter-district championship, premiership and national, regional and reserve leagues and sevens tournaments represent the national competition structure in Scottish rugby and are all intrinsically linked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe that a lack of support for isolated aspects of that structure, and the decision of certain clubs to withdraw from the Scottish cup, directly impacts on other areas of the Scottish club game, including the championship.

“We are well aware of the challenges that Borders clubs face in terms of financial stability and player numbers. However, it must be recognised that every club in Scotland face challenges – there is no Borders club monopoly on these issues – and isolationist decisions negatively impact on all of Scottish rugby.

“We, the Edinburgh premiership clubs, are firmly of the view that supporting the wider Scottish club rugby structure, and our fellow clubs, is a core responsibility of being part of the Scottish game.

“We have also had informal discussions with representatives of Glasgow Hawks and Ayr and they share similar views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We discussed at length the participation of our clubs representing Edinburgh in the championship. Preparing a team and participating in the tournament requires significant effort and resources, which is particularly challenging in an Edinburgh rugby environment with limited interest in the championship, counter to the interest in the Borders region.

“We almost entirely lack willing volunteers to support the inter-district championship team, and it demands a great deal of dedication from a very small group of individuals, currently just three people.

“Despite these challenges, we remain committed to the tournament because we believe we have a responsibility to other Scottish clubs to participate in the national competition structure.

“We agreed that if we were to withdraw, it would have a significant negative impact on clubs and individuals that have invested time, money and effort in preparing the other regions for the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would also mirror the very behaviour that we have found deeply frustrating – the withdrawal from a national competition at short notice.

“Looking ahead, we urge Borders clubs to remember that we all exist within the same Scottish club rugby environment.

“To overcome the significant collective challenges we face, we must work together.

“Competition should remain on the pitch. Beyond that, we need to act as a united collective, otherwise the future looks bleak and divided for all of us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thus far, Kelso are the only one of the five Borders clubs boycotting the cup to have explained their decision individually, the others having instead made do with a joint statement issued via the Border League.

This season’s championship, being contested in a straightforward league format for the first time in over 20 years – is due to get under way next Friday, November 7, with defending champions the South hosting Edinburgh at Hawick’s Mansfield Park – with a new trophy, the Abbotsford Claret Jug, at stake as well as championship points – and Caledonia at home to Glasgow at Stirling’s Bridgehaugh Park, both 7.30pm kick-offs.

Round two follows on Saturday, December 20, with the South away to Glasgow and Reds hosting Edinburgh and the championship concludes on Friday, February 13, with the South at home to Caledonia at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park and Glasgow away to Edinburgh.