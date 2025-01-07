Extra home advantage crucial if Scotland are to vie for second top-three finish in Six Nations in three years, reckons Hawick rugby  legend Jim Renwick

Stuart Hogg earning his 100th and most recent Scotland cap during a 22-7 Six Nations defeat at home to Ireland at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh in March 2023 en route to a third-placed finish in the tournament (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Scotland could be in with a chance of their second top-three finish in rugby’s Six Nations in three years if they can make the most of their extra match’s home advantage this time round, unlike in 2023 and 2021, according to Hawick’s Jim Renwick.

Head coach Gregor Townsend’s Scots – looking likely to include fellow Borderers Darcy Graham and Rory Sutherland – are at home at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium to Italy on Saturday, February 1; Ireland on Sunday, February 9; and Wales on Saturday, March 8, with away-days in England on Saturday, February 22, and France on Saturday, March 15, and they’ll need to take full advantage of that extra game on home turf if they’re to challenge for their first top-two finish since the tournament expanded to six sides in 2000, reckons Renwick.

“Who knows with Scotland – we’re either up there or down there – but potentially we could be up at the top end of the table if we can win our three games at home at Murrayfield and one away,” said the 72-year-old, capped 52 times at centre between 1972 and 1984.

“Do that and you’re there or just about there, but it’s easier said than done winning away from home.

“People get injured and we maybe didn’t have the depth to cope with that for a while but I think that’s getting better. We’ll see.”

Since winning the final Five Nations in 1999 on points-scored difference from England with Melrose’s Jim Telfer as head coach, Scotland haven’t finished higher than third, managing that top-half placing in 2001, 2006, 2013, 2018 and 2023.

They ended up fourth in 2002, 2003, 2016, 2017, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2024; fifth in 2000, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014 and 2019; and bottom in 2004, 2007, 2012 and 2015.