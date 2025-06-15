Ex-Southern Knights flanker Rory Darge agrees new Glasgow Warriors contract

Rory Darge pictured at Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens on Friday (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/Glasgow Warriors)

Former Southern Knights openside flanker Rory Darge has agreed a new deal keeping him at Glasgow Warriors for at least another three years.

The Edinburgh-born 25-year-old, with the Melrose-based Super6 club for the 2019-20 season, before moving on to Edinburgh and then Glasgow, his club since 2021.

Darge, at North Berwick before signing his first professional contract with the Borderers six years ago, has made 67 appearances for Warriors over the last four years, 58 of them starts, scoring seven tries.

“It was fairly straightforward really,” Darge – one of two Scots named in the United Rugby Championship’s team of last season, along with Hawick’s Darcy Graham – told Warriors’ website after agreeing a contract extension keeping him at head coach Franco Smith’s Scotstoun Stadium side until summer 2028 at the earliest.

Rory Darge in action for Scotland during their 16-15 Six Nations loss to England at London’s Twickenham Stadium in February (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“I’ve loved my time in Glasgow and the club are the best place for me to be just now. I’m loving my rugby and this is the best possible place for me to keep developing.

“The competition at Scotstoun is something that’s definitely played a role in continuing to develop me, particularly this season with how well the young guys that came in played. Everyone that came in took their opportunity really well, which is a testament to this environment and the coaching that we get, and that only bodes well for the future of this club.

“I’ve really started to enjoy the leadership role over the last season or so, both for Scotland and for Glasgow, and it’s an exciting part of the game for me.

“I’m really looking forward to the next few years.

“We’ve got a great playing group building here, as well as a really strong coaching group.

“It’s an exciting time to be a Warrior and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”

His new club deal follows Darge, capped 30 times since 2022, being named as captain for Scotland’s July tour of New Zealand and Fiji.

Smith, 52, added: “Rory has developed into one of the best in his position in Europe and we still believe that he is only scratching the surface of his potential.

“His work in both attack and defence makes him an invaluable asset for both club and country. His statistics speak for themselves and only serve to underline his quality.

“He has developed into a leader within our environment over the last few seasons, and being named as Scotland captain is a well-deserved reflection of this development.

“He is someone who embodies what it means to be a Warrior, and we look forward to continuing to work with him over the coming seasons.”

Darge’s teammates at Glasgow include Hawick’s Rory Sutherland and ex-Gala winger Kerr Johnston.