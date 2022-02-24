Ex-Southern Knight Rory Darge to get first Scotland start against France

Former Melrose player Rory Darge during Scotland's Six Nations game against Wales this month (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Edinburgh-born 22-year-old, a 62nd-minute replacement for Jonny Gray during the Scots’ 20-17 defeat by Wales on Saturday, February 12, has been named at blindside flanker in the starting line-up for the third match of their current Six Nations campaign, against France in Edinburgh this Saturday, February 26.

That’s one of three changes made by Townsend, the others being Magnus Bradbury coming in at No 8, replacing Matt Fagerson, ruled out by a foot injury, and tighthead prop Zander Fagerson returning in Willem Nell’s place.

Hawick’s Stuart Hogg, continuing as captain a decade on from his international bow, also against France, is one of two Borderers in the team, fellow ex-Green Darcy Graham also featuring.

Hawick's Stuart Hogg on the ball against Wales in Cardiff earlier this month (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Sam Skinner, deployed at six against the Welsh, moves into the second row to replace the injured Gray, partnering Grant Gilchrist.

Lining up alongside Darge, now at Glasgow Warriors, and Bradbury in a new-look back-row is Hamish Watson.

Edinburgh’s Pierre Schoeman and Stuart McInally keep their front-row places.

Glasgow Warriors centre Sione Tuipulotu starts for a second successive game at inside centre, alongside Gloucester’s Chris Harris in midfield.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff earlier this month (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Worcester Warriors’ Duhan van der Merwe is on the left wing, with Edinburgh’s Graham, 24, on the right.

Glasgow Warriors’ Ali Price and Racing 92’s Finn Russell are paired at half-back for the sixth game on the trot.

Nell is among the replacements named by Townsend today, February 24, along with George Turner, Oli Kebble, Jamie Hodgson, Nick Haining, Ben White, Blair Kinghorn and Mark Bennett.

Saturday’s game, at the capital’s Murrayfield Stadium is being broadcast live on BBC One, with kick-off at 2.15pm.

Exeter Chiefs full-back Hogg, 29, is now on 90 caps and Graham is on 24.