Lee Jones in action for Glasgow Warriors versus Benetton at home at Scotstoun Stadium in March 2021 (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group/SRU)

Jones was latterly a core member of Scotland’s rugby sevens squad and his retirement follows its disbandment to form part of a Great Britain squad featuring players from England and Wales too.

The former Selkirk High School, capped ten times for Scotland’s XV side between 2012 and 2017, started off his rugby career as a winger at his home-town team, making 105 appearances and scoring 43 tries for the Souters between 2006 and 2011, overlapping with a move to Edinburgh in 2010 after being recruited by then head coach Rob Moffat, currently Southern Knights’ director of rugby.

Jones, married to Fife cyclist Charline Jones, left the capital side to join Glasgow Warriors in 2013 and stayed there until June last year, making 92 appearances for the United Rugby Championship side, scoring 18 tries.

Lee Jones in action for Scotland's sevens team against the USA in Glasgow in May 2014 (Pic: Gary Hutchison/SNS Group/SRU)

He’s played at 31 World Rugby Sevens Series events and four Commonwealth Games.

“The time has come to call it a day and retire from the game that’s given me so much,” said Jones, now living in Glasgow.

“Rugby has played a huge part in my life and I’m sure it will continue to do so but it’s time to hang up the boots.

“The sport has allowed me to enjoy so many amazing experiences, learn so many valuable lessons and meet so many awesome people along the way, the best one being my wife Charline.

Lee Jones playing for Scotland's XV side against Samoa in November 2017 (Pic: Bill Murray/SNS Group/SRU)

“I’ve played alongside and against some of the best players whilst travelling the world and made friends and memories for life, and I’ve learned from so many great coaches.

“I have had the privilege of representing Scotland, something I aspired as a boy to do but maybe never thought possible. That is one of my proudest achievements.

“I hope I have always represented my family, friends, clubs and country as well as I have intended to.

“Now it’s time to give my body a rest and look forward to what’s next.”

Ex-Scotland sevens head coach Ciaran Beattie in November last year (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group/SRU)

Fellow Souter Ciaran Beattie, formerly head coach of Scotland’s sevens squad, has been appointed programme lead for the new GB sevens men’s and women’s squads, the former featuring ex-Melrose player Ross McCann among its core members.

McCann, 24, is one of six Scots in the men’s squad, along with Robbie Fergusson, Kaleem Barreto, Jamie Farndale, Paddy Kelly and Max McFarland.

Former Melrose defence coach and Selkirk scrum-half Beattie, 36, said: “It has taken a great deal of hard work from everyone connected with GB7s to be able to announce the initial core players for both men’s and women’s squads for the upcoming season.

“The 2023 World Rugby Sevens Series is a matter of weeks away, and we are pleased to have squads in camp in preparation for that opening men’s event in Hong Kong in November.