Ex-Scotland skipper Stuart Hogg’s return to rugby confirmed by Montpellier Herault

Stuart Hogg on the ball for Exeter Chiefs during a 42-6 win at home to Montpellier Herault in December 2021 (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg’s return to playing rugby has now been officially confirmed by French side Montpellier Herault, just over a year on from the Hawick 32-year-old announcing his retiral.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That official announcement follows club president Mohed Altrad confirming that a deal had been agreed with the Borderer at a press conference last month.

No length of contract is specified in that statement but Altrad has previously said the 100-times-capped full-back had signed a two-year deal with the option of an extra year, potentially taking him past his 35th birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That tallies with defence lawyer Mat Patrick last week securing bail for Hogg, facing trial on stalking and domestic abuse charges on Tuesday, September 10, after telling Jedburgh Sheriff Court that his client had agreed a two-year playing contract in France starting this month.

The ex-Hawick and Stirling County player has been signed as a medical joker to stand in for Anthony Bouthier, currently out of action with a cruciate ligament rupture sustained in May.

Montpellier are only Hogg’s third professional club after stints at Glasgow Warriors from 2010 to 2019 and Exeter Chiefs from 2019 to 2023.

Hogg, a pundit for TNT Sports of late, announced what was initially intended to be his forthcoming retiral from playing last July, saying “my body has not been able to do the things I wanted and needed it to do”, envisaging that autumn’s Rugby World Cup as his last hurrah, but he subsequently changed his mind and instead called it quits ahead of that tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s not played since being brought on as a substitute by Exeter during a 47-28 loss away to La Rochelle at the end of April last year and ruled out a comeback to professional rugby just four months ago in a podcast interview with fellow ex-Scottish international Jim Hamilton, saying: “I think I’ll play again but I don’t think I’ll play professionally.

“I might have a little run-out for Hawick next season and see how that goes.

“Will I play professionally again? Probably not.”

Hogg starts pre-season training with his new club this week and is expected to make his competitive debut for them on Saturday, September 7, at home to Lyon to kick off their next Top 14 season.

He was one of three new arrivals at Montpellier’s GGL Stadium confirmed last Thursday, along with Australian-born England No 8 Billy Vunipola from London’s Saracens and Georgian prop Nika Abuladze from Exeter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His new employers’ statement, says: “Montpellier Herault have officially announced the arrival of three new recruits starting this season, three experienced players of international calibre who will join our squad when training resumes on Wednesday, July 17.

“A talented full-back with an immense international career, Hogg has signed with Montpellier as a medical joker for Anthony Bouthier, who underwent anterior cruciate ligament surgery several weeks ago.”

Hogg is Scotland’s fourth most-capped player of all time, his century of international appearances to date having been outdone only by Kelso’s Ross Ford with 110, Gala’s Chris Paterson with 109 and Sean Lamont with 105.

He’s also Scotland’s joint top try-scorer, his tally of 27 having been matched by Duhan van der Merwe during the Scots’ 42-7 victory away to the USA on Friday.

He’s also skippered his country more often than anyone else bar Jedburgh’s Greig Laidlaw and Buckinghamshire-born David Sole, having worn the captain’s armband 22 times to Laidlaw’s 40 and Sole’s 25.