Ex-Scotland rugby internationals Carl Hogg and Arthur Brown to be inducted into Melrose Sevens’ hall of fame next year

Galashiels-born former Scotland rugby internationals Carl Hogg and Arthur Brown are to be inducted into the Melrose Sevens hall of fame next year.

Carl Hogg with Worcester Warriors in November 2017 in London (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Ex-Melrose flanker Hogg, 54, was capped five times between 1992 and 1994, as well as making 17 appearances for Scotland A between 1992 and 2000, captaining them six times.

Former Gala full-back Brown, 74, also picked up a handful of caps for his country, in 1971 and 1972 in his case.

Hogg, currently director of academy and development at English Premiership side Gloucester, also played for the South of Scotland inter-district side and was at the now-defunct Border Reivers from 1996 to 1998, moving on to Edinburgh from 1998 to 2001 and Leeds Tykes from 2001 to 2003.

Former Gala stalwart Arthur Brown pictured in August 2008 (Photo: Rob Gray)

His management roles include a stint as head coach at Worcester Warriors from 2013 to 2018 and taking charge of Scotland’s under-20s on an interim basis from 2018 to 2019.

Announcing his forthcoming induction – on Thursday, April 11 – a spokesperson for the Greenyards club said: “We are delighted to announce the induction of former Melrose and Scottish rugby internationalist Carl Hogg into the prestigious Melrose Sevens hall of fame.

“This recognition comes as a testament to Hogg’s outstanding contributions to the world of rugby and his significant impact on the Melrose Sevens tournament.

“Hogg, a revered figure in the rugby community, enjoyed a distinguished career as a player and has continued to make significant contributions to the sport in various coaching roles.

“His exceptional skills and dedication to the game have left an indelible mark on the rugby landscape.

“One of his biggest impacts on the rugby world will always be his contribution to Melrose. Hogg helped Melrose win their sevens not only in 1997 but also for a second time in 1998 alongside the likes of fellow Melrose legends Craig Chalmers, Bryan Redpath and Andy Purves.

“Melrose extend their warmest congratulations to Carl Hogg on this well-deserved honour and look forward to celebrating his induction into the hall of fame.”

Brown, nicknamed Hovis, also played for South of Scotland in his day and was in the Gala side that won their own sevens in 1969 and 1970, the latter as part of the team dubbed the Magnificent Seven – also including Ken Oliver, Peter Brown, Johnny Brown, Dunc Paterson, John Frame and Drew Gill – that claimed a further 15 short-sided tournament victories between 1970 and 1972.

He turned out 335 times for Gala at XVs between 1968 and 1982, scoring 48 tries, later coaching at the Netherdale club and serving as a committee member.

Announcing his induction, the Melrose spokesperson added: “We proudly announcesthe induction of Scottish rugby legend Arthur ‘Hovis’ Brown, a true maestro of the game.

“Brown, a former Scottish internationalist, made an indelible mark on rugby with his exceptional skills and dedication to the game.

“He started playing rugby at Gala and was a talented player in both the 15 and seven-a-side game.

“Throughout his career, Brown wore the jerseys of Gala, South of Scotland and Scotland.

“His commitment to the game and his exceptional abilities made him a key player for both Gala and the national team.”

Hogg and Brown will be among three new faces added to the hall of fame in 2024, with the other yet to be announced.