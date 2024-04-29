Ex-Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg thanks well-wishers for support during ‘darkest of times’

Stuart Hogg on TNT Sports punditry duties at Newcastle's Kingston Park in November (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The 31-year-old was charged with causing fear and alarm by acting in a threatening or abusive manner on Sunday, February 25, a day after watching Scotland beat England 30-21 in the Six Nations at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium.

He was subsequently released on an undertaking to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on a date to be fixed, a report having been submitted by police to the procurator fiscal.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up

Ahead of that court date, Hogg, capped 100 times for his country prior to his retiral in July last year, yesterday issued a message via social media thanking well-wishers for their support, also telling of the solace he’d found at an unnamed rehabilitation centre.

“It’s been tough,” the TNT Sports pundit told followers on X, formerly Twitter, the day after former club Hawick, managed on an interim basis by his elder brother Graham, won rugby’s Scottish cup for the second year on the bounce at Murrayfield, edging out Edinburgh Academical by 32-29.

“I was lost, needed help, direction, time away from the spotlight to be able to take a deep breath and think.

“I’ve been so concerned about what people thought of me, how I was coming across, the impact I would have on them and how I would survive the day.

“I lived every moment in my head and it wasn’t healthy.

“Spending time at a rehabilitation centre allowed me to reset, learn about myself and talk about how I felt, without being judged.

“It’s not been easy but it was the right thing to do.

“Taking accountability was the first step in the right direction.

“I accept I have made mistakes and understand why l acted as I did.”

“Personal, private issues being played out in the public eye and online abuse are things that have impacted on me significantly. I've not been able to deal with it. Online abuse is not OK.

"Having some time away has allowed me to see the world differently, be grateful for the things I have and, most importantly, be excited about what is in front of me in the short, medium and long term.”

Telling of his gratitude to those offering support over what he descibed as “the darkest of times”, he added: “Thank you to everyone who has been in touch and offered support, friendship and love.

“You have helped me through the darkest of times and I will look forward to embracing what is next with you all.”

Hogg, a full-back for Glasgow Warriors and Exeter Chiefs during his playing career, is still the national team’s leading try-scorer of all time, with 27, over a year on from his last international appearance, though