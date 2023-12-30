Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg has been made a Member of the British Empire for his services to the sport over the course of an international career spanning 11 years and 100 caps.

Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg on television punditry duties in Bath earlier this month (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The Hawick 31-year-old is one of two ex-Scottish skippers recognised in King Charles III’s new years honour list along with Rob Wainwright.

The Borderer’s honour follows his retirement as a player in July after turning out for Hawick, Stirling County, Glasgow Warriors and Exeter Chiefs, as well as becoming his country’s all-time leading try-scorer with 27 touchdowns.

Hogg, now a television pundit, says he was surprised to be made an MBE, telling Scottish Rugby’s website: “When I first heard the news, I thought it was a wind-up, so I was straight on the phone to the number and I was told ‘don’t worry Mr Hogg, you’re not the first person to think that!’

“I am absolutely delighted, pretty emotional and overwhelmed. I never thought anything like that would come my way.

“It’s massive, coming having called time on my career, which was a tough decision but also, I believe, the right decision.”

Perth-born Wainwright, capped 37 times between 1992 and 1998, was given the Order of the British Empire in recognition of his fundraising for late Borders rugby legend Doddie Weir’s motor neurone disease charity.

The 58-year-old, now a farmer on the Isle of Coll, founded the annual Doddie active inter-district challenge in aid of his former team-mate’s My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, set up by ex-Melrose and Scotland lock Weir, of Blainslie, following his diagnosis with MND in 2016.

“This is a tremendous honour and it’s one I accept on behalf of the whole Doddie Aid community,” he said.

“Doddie was a force of nature and I was very proud to call him a friend.

“Like everyone who he knew, who he inspired, I have been galvanised to do whatever I can to end MND.”

UK Government Scottish Secretary Alister Jack congratulated Hogg and Wainwright on their honours, saying: “My warmest congratulations go to all the Scottish recipients of the King’s new year honours.

“Scots are well represented in his majesty’s list, which showcases the best of Scottish talent, including sport, the arts, community, education, business, charity, policing and healthcare.

“Scottish rugby centurion Stuart Hogg, who announced his retirement earlier this year, is rightly celebrated for his services to the game.