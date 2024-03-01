Ex-Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg charged over incident in home-town of Hawick

Jedburgh Sheriff Court (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

The 31-year-old was reportedly arrested outside his estranged wife Gillian’s home on Sunday afternoon and now faces an accusation of causing fear and alarm by acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 4.40pm on Sunday, police were called to an address in Hawick.

“A 31-year old man was arrested and charged.

“He was released on an undertaking to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Sunday’s alleged incident followed ex-Exeter Chiefs and Glasgow Warriors full-back Hogg, capped 100 times between 2012 and last year, watching Scotland beat England 30-21 at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium in the Six Nations the day before.

He remains the Scots’ all-time top try-scorer, with 27, though South African winger Duhan van der Merwe is now just one behind him after notching up a hat-trick against the English.