Ex-Scotland rugby captain Greig Laidlaw sacked as head coach of Japan’s Urayasu D-Rocks

Greig Laidlaw, pictured playing for Clermont Auvergne away to Bath in December 2019, has been sacked as head coach of Japanese side Urayasu D-Rocks and replaced by former England prop Graham Rowntree (Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images)

Former Scotland national rugby team captain Greig Laidlaw has been sacked after one season as head coach of Japan’s Urayasu D-Rocks but he’ll be staying on with his club of the last five years in an ambassadorial role.

Jedburgh’s Laidlaw, 39, was named as head coach in July last year, replacing former South African lock Johan Ackermann.

That appointment, his first as a head coach, came just over a year after he retired from playing for the Kanto club.

As assistant coach to Ackermann, 55, he helped D-Rocks secure promotion to Japan Rugby League One’s division one, but they only just managed to retain that top-flight status last season via a 27-21 play-off victory versus Toyota Industries Corporation Shuttles Aichi at the end of May.

Laidlaw – capped 76 times for Scotland between 2012 and 2019, 40 times as skipper – has been based in Japan since 2020 and spent three seasons as a player for D-Rocks, previously known as NTT Communications Shining Arcs, prior to his retiral from playing in April 2023.

The Borderer’s move to a back-room role ends weeks of speculation.

Announcing that long-rumoured redeployment, a club spokesperson said: “Urayasu D-Rocks are pleased to announce that Greig Laidlaw will be appointed as new executive club ambassador as part of a strategic reorganisation aimed at realising the club's medium to long-term vision and further strengthening their organisational structure.

“Laidlaw has made significant contributions to the club as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

“He has always been a strong leader for the team, both as a player and as head coach.

“His passion and dedication to coaching greatly supported the growth of each player and were indispensable in improving the team’s competitiveness and strengthening their unity.

“As a player, he determined the outcome of numerous matches with his unparalleled kicking accuracy and calm game-management.

“His outstanding leadership and unwavering professionalism also served as a role model for his teammates and younger players, elevating the team culture to a higher level.

“As head coach, he thoroughly emphasised the importance of daily preparation and significantly improved our training environment, laying the foundation for players to realise their own growth.

“Furthermore, he demonstrated the courage to actively promote young players, paving the way for the club’s future.

“Going forward, as an executive club ambassador, he will continue to contribute to the development of Urayasu D-Rocks by further enhancing the club’s value and serving as a bridge connecting fans, the local community and partners.”

Former England loosehead prop Graham Rowntree takes over from ex-scrum-half Laidlaw as head coach. “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead such an ambitious and proud club,” said the County Durham-born 54-year-old, head coach of United Rugby Championship side Munster from 2022 until last October.

“The Japanese league is becoming more and more competitive every year, and I look forward to creating an environment that allows us to change and adapt so that we can become even more competitive.”

Laidlaw’s other clubs as a player were Edinburgh from 2007 to 2014, England’s Gloucester from 2014 to 2017 and France’s Clermont Auvergne from 2017 to 2020.

His 40 appearances as Scotland skipper between 2012 and his international retirement in 2019 remain a record, outdoing prior record-holder David Sole by 15 games and Hawick’s Stuart Hogg, third on the list, by 18.

He’s also the national team’s second-top points-scorer of all time, with 714, 95 behind Gala’s Chris Paterson’s total of 809.