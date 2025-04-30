​Ex-Peebles fly-half Ross Wolfenden co-skippers Scotland under-19s v England

Ross Wolfenden on the ball for Scotland’s under-19s during their 52-22 loss to their Italian opposite numbers at Melrose’s Greenyards earlier in April (Photo: Scottish Rugby)

​Former Peebles fly-half Ross Wolfenden co-captained Scotland’s under-19s as they lost 54-12 away to England at rugby on Saturday.

​Glasgow Warriors academy hooker Joe Roberts co-skippered with Wolfenden, now in Edinburgh’s academy, at Percy Park in North Shields as head coach Fergus Pringle’s visitors were beaten by eight tries to two.

The No 10 was one of five Borderers in the Scots’ travelling squad, starting alongside ex-Gala right-winger Nairn Moncrieff, with Kelso’s Jack Utterson and Archie Barbour and Gala’s Mac Rutherford named as replacements.

Also starting were Harry Provan, Angus Hunter, Alex Bryden, Jamie Thomson, Ben Curtis, Will Pearce, Jamie Stewart, Aidan Orr, Dan Halkon, Archie McMichael, Rory Purvis and Logan Gray.

Saturday’s other substitutes in North Tyneside were Jake Shearer, Ryan Whitefield, Anthony McCormack, Finn Ronnie, Hamish MacArthur, Freddie Drake Lee, Seth Roberts and Ben Firth.

Roberts and right-winger Moncrieff scored the Scots’ tries, with Wolfenden converting one of them.

England’s tries were touched down by Will Knight, Ollie Davies, Noah Caluori, Sam Winters, Connor Treacey at the double, James Pater, Asa Stewart-Harris, with Davies adding five conversions and Oscar Talbot two more.

Saturday’s away loss for the Scottish age-grade side followed one by 52-22 at home to Italy at Melrose’s Greenyards earlier on last month.

Welcoming the return of the under-19 side, Pringle told the Offside Line rugby news website: “What it’s done is give a lot of guys exposure to this level and they understand now what is required if they want to play at this level. There’s plenty to go away and work on.

“We’ve seen some boys we didn’t know too much about. There are definitely boys here who will benefit from it.”