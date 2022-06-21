Ex-Melrose star Pete Horne returns to Glasgow Warriors as skills coach

Pete Horne watching Ayrshire Bulls play Boroughmuir Bears in April (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)

The 32-year-old returns to his old club following six months in charge at Millbrae in Ayr following his retirement from playing in December 2021, joining fellow coaches Nigel Carolan, Pete Murchie and Al Dickinson, with a new head coach yet to be appointed following Danny Wilson’s sacking earlier this month.

Horne, at Melrose for the 2009-10 season, spent his entire professional playing career as centre, fly-half or full-back with the Glaswegians, making 182 appearances following his arrival there in 2009.

“I’m delighted to be back at Scotstoun,” said Horne, capped 45 times for Scotland between 2013 and last year.

“As soon as I’d stepped away from playing, I had the goal of getting back into the pro game as a coach as soon as I felt ready. When this opportunity came up, it was a no-brainer.

“I’m so invested in this club and the city that it was an easy decision.

“I want to help this club back to where they belong and back challenging at the top of the table.

“We’ve got a great group of coaches and I’m fortunate to have a great relationship with the guys that are here.

“I’ve obviously played with Murch for years, and I worked really closely with Nigel both as a player and then coming in to help out towards the end of the season too. They’re both just great guys to sit and talk about rugby with, and I’m looking forward to learning as much as I can from both of them.

“I want to say a massive thank-you to everyone down at Ayr because it’s a fantastic club and they’ve been the ideal introduction to coaching for me. I couldn’t have been luckier.

“I want to thank all the boys, and I feel like Ayr is a club for life for me now.

“I’ve got a lot of special memories and I want to wish them all the best for what comes next.

“I genuinely believe this Glasgow squad for 2022/23 is one of the most talented groups of players this club have had.

“There’s a great mix of young Scottish talent, experienced heads and some exciting new arrivals, and there are all the raw ingredients to make something special happen at Scotstoun.”

Glasgow Warriors managing director Al Kellock said: “To be able to add one of Scotland’s most promising young coaches to our team for next season is a real boost for us.

“Pete is someone who understands exactly what it means to be a Warrior and to represent not only this club but this city.

“He understands and buys into our club values, and I know that he will do whatever it takes to help to drive this club forward and challenge for silverware.