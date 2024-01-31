​Ex-Melrose head coach Rob Chrystie agrees new deal with United Rugby Championship side Edinburgh

Edinburgh assistant skills and attack coach Rob Chrystie pictured in November 2022 (Pic: Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU)

​The 45-year-old has been at the capital club since 2001, initially coaching in their academy, and has now agreed a contract extension keeping him there until at least June 2026.

Chrystie is one of three members of the club’s back-room staff to pen new deals, along with forwards coach Stevie Lawrie and defence coach Michael Todd.

Former Southern Knights and Melrose head coach and Hawick, Melrose and Border Reivers scrum-half Chrystie said: “It was a really easy decision to re-sign with Edinburgh.

“Having joined two years ago as an academy coach, I have learned so much and thoroughly enjoyed the environment that is building here.

“With Sean, Stevie and Michael staying, alongside the exciting squad that is already here, I’m really looking forward to the next two years to see how far we can push and progress this team together.”

Head coach Sean Everitt agreed a new two-year deal too earlier this month and he’s glad to be keeping his coaching team together for the rest of that term, saying: “I’m absolutely delighted to see our assistant coaches join me in extending terms with Edinburgh for another two years.

“The support I’ve received from all three guys since joining the club has been brilliant. They’ve made me feel welcome from the second I walked in the door.

“They are all excellent coaches who continue to grow and develop in their own areas.

“Their drive to succeed and attention to detail is second to none, and they all care passionately about the success of this club moving forward.