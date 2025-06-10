Ex-Hawick lock Fergus Pringle drafted in as interim forwards coach for Scottish national rugby team

Then Watsonians head coach Fergus Pringle at the Greenyards in Melrose in August 2022 (Photo: Simon Wootton/SNS Group/SRU)

Ex-Hawick lock Fergus Pringle has been drafted in as interim forwards coach for the Scottish national rugby team to fill in for Borderer John Dalziel while he’s away on this summer’s British and Irish Lions tour.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​South African-born Pringle, currently an assistant coach with Scotland’s under-20s, will step up to the senior side next week to cover for ex-Gala and Melrose flanker Dalziel, 48, ahead of three tests in New Zealand and Fiji in July.

Pringle, with the Greens from 2003 to 2004 before moving on to Edinburgh for four years, has been coaching the Scots’ under-20s since 2022, having been head coach at Boroughmuir and Watsonians and an assistant at Currie Chieftains prior to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 47-year-old said: “I’m really grateful for the opportunity.

“I have big shoes to fill in place of JD, but it’s a massive honour and something I’m really looking forward to.

“You can’t really coach at a higher level in a country than the national team, so I recognise that it’s a privilege to be involved.

“I’ve known JD for quite a long time and I know how talented he is, so I’m not at all surprised that he’s getting the opportunity to go on the British and Irish Lions tour. I’m really happy for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re aligned with how I operate with the under-20s and we work together closely.

“I’m just trying to build on what he’s done and squeeze every drop out of this opportunity over the summer.”

Head coach Gregor Townsend, a former Border Reivers teammate of Dalziel’s, is glad to have Pringle helping out, saying: “We’re delighted that Ferg is joining us for our summer tour.

“He has contributed a huge amount for Scottish rugby over the years and has rightly earned this opportunity by how he’s developed as a coach during this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has also worked closely with John Dalziel, so there will be a strong alignment in terms of his knowledge of our systems and processes for the lineout and maul.

“We are looking forward to Ferg adding his own ideas and experiences as we take on a challenging tour to the South Pacific.

“We are very proud that we have representation on the Lions tour, with John going as forwards coach and Mark Beels as kit man.

“While our focus is on our tour to New Zealand and Fiji, we will be watching the Lions tour closely and we wish John, Mark and all the players selected the very best of luck for their tour of Australia.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Lawson, an age-grade specialist skills coach at the moment, will replace Pringle in the under-20s’ coaching set-up for this summer’s World Rugby U20 Championship.

The ex-Biggar hooker and Scotland international, 43, added: “I’m delighted for Fergus that he’s getting the opportunity with the national team, and I’m sure he will take it with both hands.

“For me, I’m really looking forward to being an assistant coach of this group. I know the group well already so I’m excited to get right into it and help the team build towards the U20 championship in Italy.”

See also …