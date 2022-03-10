Ex-Borders rugby player Rory Darge signs extended club deal

Delight for Rory Darge after scoring a Six Nations try for Scotland against France last month at BT Murrayfield (picture by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Aged 22, the openside flanker has been a revelation in black and blue since arriving at Scotstoun from Edinburgh in April 2021, with a series of outstanding performances making him one of the most talked-about players in northern hemisphere rugby in the last 12 months.

The former Melrose and Southern Knights back row – and sports student of the year in his days at Borders College – has been a mainstay since arriving at the Warriors, making 15 appearances to date and becoming a firm fan favourite through the work ethic which has been present throughout his rise from grassroots to the professional arena.

His succession of high-profile shifts marked him as one to watch ahead of the Guinness Six Nations – and that focus proved to be well aimed.

The former Scotland U20 captain earned a senior international debut off the bench against Wales, before marking his first international start with a try in the clash with France at BT Murrayfield – one of the few good things about a disappointing Scottish defeat.

Head coach Gregor Townsend has handed Darge his third Scotland cap with a place in the squad to face Italy in Rome this Saturday.

“The last year has gone by so quickly,” Darge told the Warriors website.

“From my debut for Glasgow, to my first URC game, to my first European game and now to my Scotland debut, it’s been unbelievable.”

Warriors head coach Danny Wilson was pleased to tie up the services of the highly-rated back-rower, saying: “We’re thrilled to secure Rory’s long-term future at the club.

“He’s been impressive from the minute he stepped into the building last April, displaying an outstanding level of professionalism and calmness for such a young player.